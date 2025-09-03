Understanding Ukrainian Independence Day

Photo Posted by Bedford Borough Council (Facebook)

Ukrainian Independence Day took place in Bedford on the 24th of August 2025. PBIC & Art School Tsymbal held an event in the centrally located Corn Exchange to celebrate – and give respect to this important date for the Ukrainian Community at a clearly sensitive moment in their history.

Representatives of Bedford Council, MP Mohammad Yasin, Deputy Speaker Colleen Atkins, event organisers and the Bedford Community stood together at 12 noon for the Ukrainian Flag Raising as Halyna Balaban, a Ukrainian singer, sang the national anthem of Ukraine.

Following the flag raising, the crowd walked together to the Corn Exchange. The room was filled with all things Ukrainian - from traditional Ukrainian food prepared by Restaurant BlaBla (Usually located in Dom Polski); “Weaving” masterclasses delivered by Art School Tsymbal, a free quiz about Ukraine which gave participants the chance to win raffle prizes and more. In addition to all the workshops, performances by Ukrainian Artists were on throughout the day.

The atmosphere was inevitably as much solemn and commemorative as it was celebratory. Ukrainian culture living on in such events is one of many proofs that no matter what dreadful things are happening in their homeland, the spirit of Ukraine lives on. It was also a reminder of home to the Ukrainian community – a home who many long to return to, without the fear of themselves, or their families and friends being caught in the crossfire of war, or having their home bombed.

“Why not fly the English flag”

As part of the day, Bedford Borough Council posted an invitation to all Bedford Residents on Facebook to join the event, together with photos of the flag raising. The Council comms team also added a paragraph to explain that the Union Jack and St George’s Cross are both flown in Bedford every day.

There’s no surprise as to why the comms team had added this description – previous posts of other nationalities celebrating their independence days (Independence Day of Pakistan, Bulgaria's Liberation Day ect.) had received some negative comments about why their flags are being raised, rather than the British flag. However, despite this clear description in the council’s post, a few comments questioning why the flag was raised still showed up under the post

So... Why Do We Fly Flags for Other Nations?

Where we come from shapes our identities – Just as many Brits are incredibly proud to come from Britain, many Ukrainians, Pakistanis, Bulgarians… and pretty much every nation, are proud of their heritage. No one chose to be born where they were born, or into the family they were born into, but once we are, we are inevitably shaped and taught by our surroundings and environment.

For migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, choosing to move to a different country is very rarely a light-hearted choice. It is usually a choice done to better their lives, and their family’s lives, at the cost of disconnection from networks that form a core part of their identity. Allowing individuals to identify with and to celebrate the place they come from is allowing someone to connect with these roots.

So, flying the Ukrainian flag, or Pakistani flag, or any nation’s flag for that matter, is an acknowledgement of another nation’s dignity and existence. It’s also an acknowledgment of the fact that many migrants are part of the UK population...and always have been.

Learning from Each Other

Connecting with roots and identity is extremely important – for all of us. As people who want to develop and reach a better understanding of life and each other, knowing the histories of communities (e.g. nations, families) can help us understand our own behaviours. In the same way, respecting and acknowledging others' cultures is a way to understand another’s nations strengths, weaknesses, and ways of being.

This acknowledgment and true listening can help us, in Bedford, form stronger communities, that seek to understand each other rather than pulling us apart while fuelling division.