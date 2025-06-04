Twenty Years of Lessons: Montell Neufville’s blueprint for systemic change in police–community relations

For two decades, Montell Neufville has stood at the intersection of policing and communities, championing procedural justice and ethical reform across British law enforcement.

As a national police ethics advisor, his work aligns closely with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing’s Race Action Plan, which is structured around four pillars: Culture and Workforce, Powers and Procedures, Trust and Reconciliation, and Safety and Victimisation .

The Imperative for Change

Public trust in policing is the foundation of a safe and harmonious society. Yet, persistent disparities and historical injustices have eroded confidence, particularly among Black communities and young people. Many national reviews and reports—from The Scarman Report, HMIC report into stop and search and IOPC reports into discrimination in policing and use of policing powers to the Casey report have repeatedly highlighted the urgent need for reform, transparency, and accountability in police conduct and interaction with communities. The Race Action Plan introduced in 2022 after George Floyd murder is the most coordinated response to date, with the backing of the National Police Chiefs council and the college of policing committed to its objectives.

“Police effectiveness depends on public cooperation and support. To rebuild trust, police officers must act fairly, impartially, and with unwavering accountability.” said Montell Neufville

Pillar 1: Culture and Workforce — Building a Representative, Inclusive Police Service

Key Commitments in the plan:

Develop a representative workforce that supports Black officers, staff, and volunteers.

Foster an internal culture that promotes inclusivity, development, and progression for Black personnel, both officers and staff.

Montell’s Advice:

For Chief Officers and Senior Leaders:

Set the Tone: Model anti-racist leadership. Champion diversity in recruitment, retention, and progression. Hold regular forums for Black officers and staff to share experiences and shape policy.

Model anti-racist leadership. Champion diversity in recruitment, retention, and progression. Hold regular forums for Black officers and staff to share experiences and shape policy. Mentoring and Sponsorship: Establish mentoring schemes to help recruitment and retention, such as the National Black Mentoring Scheme, to support career development and break down barriers to progression. The number of black and mixed ethnicity officers in specialist departments and above the rank of Inspector is alarmingly low. This is an urgent issue that still hasn’t been addressed.

Establish mentoring schemes to help recruitment and retention, such as the National Black Mentoring Scheme, to support career development and break down barriers to progression. The number of black and mixed ethnicity officers in specialist departments and above the rank of Inspector is alarmingly low. This is an urgent issue that still hasn’t been addressed. Mandatory Training: Implement ongoing training on racism, anti-racism, and Black history for all staff. Make learning interactive and scenario-based, not just theoretical.

For Middle Managers:

Monitor Disparities: Use data-driven tools to identify and address disparities in misconduct, complaints, and career progression. Using tools such as the DAF ((The Discriminatory behaviour assessment framework) devised by me and piloted by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Professional standards is a good way forward.

Use data-driven tools to identify and address disparities in misconduct, complaints, and career progression. Using tools such as the DAF ((The Discriminatory behaviour assessment framework) devised by me and piloted by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Professional standards is a good way forward. Champion Inclusion: Create safe spaces for staff to report concerns and suggest improvements without fear of reprisal.

For Frontline Supervisors:

Lead by Example: Ensure team briefings include discussions on procedural justice and cultural competence. Using your voice to treat people with respect and to be proportionate in your use of powers.

Ensure team briefings include discussions on procedural justice and cultural competence. Using your voice to treat people with respect and to be proportionate in your use of powers. Support Wellbeing: Recognize the additional pressures faced by minority staff and provide tailored support.

For All Officers and Staff:

Self-Reflection: Engage in regular self-assessment of biases and behaviours. Participate in workshops and peer group discussions.

Pillar 2: Powers and Procedures — Ensuring Fair, Respectful, and Equitable Policing

Key Commitments:

Develop a national approach to identify and tackle racial disparities in the use of police powers.

Promote consistency in recording, analysis, and oversight of police powers, including stop and search and use of force.

Montell’s Advice:

Tools and Methods:

PLANTER System: Adopt the PLANTER framework for evaluating use of force—Proportionate, Length, Actions, Necessary, Type, Ethical, Reflective. This tool, developed by myself and endorsed by the College of Policing, ensures encounter is scrutinized for fairness and necessity.

For Inspectors and Sergeants:

Audit Encounters: Routinely review body-worn video footage using PLANTER. Provide constructive feedback and highlight learning opportunities for staff.

Routinely review body-worn video footage using PLANTER. Provide constructive feedback and highlight learning opportunities for staff. Traffic Light Tool: Use the RAG: red-amber-green system to rate interactions—green for positive, amber for improvement, red for failings. My tools is further broken down to green 1,2,3, Amber 4,5,6 and red 7,8,9 with 9 being the most serious breaches. This helps target training and support where needed

For Policy Leads:

Data Transparency: Publish data on use of powers, broken down by ethnicity, and explain disparities. Where disparities cannot be justified, reform practices.

Publish data on use of powers, broken down by ethnicity, and explain disparities. Where disparities cannot be justified, reform practices. Community Scrutiny Panels: Establish and empower independent panels to review police encounters and offer recommendations. Ensure panels are diverse and well-trained. This includes having a community engagement specialists recruiting people from the ages of 16 and including from diverse backgrounds.

For All Officers:

Procedural Justice in Practice: Treat every member of the public with dignity and respect, explain decisions clearly, and remain open to feedback.

Pillar 3: Trust and Reconciliation — Involving Communities in Police Governance

Key Commitments:

Routinely involve Black people in police governance and oversight, panels independent custody visitors, as well as volunteers across the force.

Develop strong engagement strategies, especially with young people.

Montell’s Advice:

For Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Mayors:

Champion Scrutiny Panels: Support the creation and resourcing of community-led scrutiny panels. These bodies must have access to information, training, and the power to influence policy. They need empathetic supportive officers who usually command (at superintendent rank or above).

Support the creation and resourcing of community-led scrutiny panels. These bodies must have access to information, training, and the power to influence policy. They need empathetic supportive officers who usually command (at superintendent rank or above). Youth Empowerment: Involve young people in oversight roles. Panels chaired by myself have included members as young as 16, ensuring the next generation’s voice is heard.

For Engagement Officers:

Innovative Outreach: Use digital platforms and in-person events to reach under-represented groups. Listen actively to concerns and co-create solutions.

For All Ranks:

Transparency: Share outcomes from community panels widely. Celebrate positive feedback and address areas for improvement openly.

“Having fair and effective policing is everybody’s business. You can make a positive impact. Your voice can shape the way policing is conducted in your area.” — Montell Neufville

Pillar 4: Safety and Victimisation — Protecting and Supporting Black Communities

Key Commitments:

Protect Black people from crime and ensure justice for Black victims.

Improve police response to hate crime and support for vulnerable groups.

Montell’s Advice:

For Victim Support Leads:

Tailored Services: Work with Black-led organizations to design victim support services that are culturally competent and accessible.

Work with Black-led organizations to design victim support services that are culturally competent and accessible. Feedback Loops: Collect and act on feedback from Black victims to improve the service experience.

For Investigators:

Bias Awareness: Challenge assumptions and ensure investigations are thorough and impartial, especially in hate crime and serious violence cases.

For Community Safety Teams:

Prevention First: Invest in early intervention and prevention initiatives, co-designed with affected communities.

Embedding Procedural Justice: Practical Steps for Every Role

Neufville’s procedural justice approach emphasizes four core principles: treating people with dignity and respect, giving them a voice, being neutral and transparent in decision-making, and demonstrating trustworthy motives. These principles must be embedded at every level of policing.

For Senior Leaders:

Strategic Vision: Make procedural justice a core part of the force’s mission and values. Regularly review progress against the Race Action Plan’s four pillars.

For Trainers:

Scenario-Based Learning: Use real-life case studies and interactive exercises to teach procedural justice. Involve community members in training delivery.

For Supervisors:

Performance Reviews: Include procedural justice metrics in appraisals and reward officers who demonstrate these values.

For All Staff:

Every Encounter Counts: Remember that trust is built or broken in every interaction. Small acts of fairness and respect accumulate into lasting change.

Leaving Tools and Methods in Place: Sustainability for the Future

I believe it is important to not just give advice but to put in place sustainable tools and methods as policing has short memories.

PLANTER System: Now a national standard for evaluating police use of force, ensuring consistency and fairness.

Now a national standard for evaluating police use of force, ensuring consistency and fairness. The Discriminatory Behaviour Assessment Framework. (DAF) This identifies if discrimination has taken place and helps professional standards departments to reach fair equitable outcomes.

Traffic Light Review Tool: Enables quick, actionable feedback on police–public interactions.

Enables quick, actionable feedback on police–public interactions. Community Scrutiny Panels: Structured, diverse, and empowered to hold police to account, these panels model best practice for transparency and learning.

Structured, diverse, and empowered to hold police to account, these panels model best practice for transparency and learning. Mentoring and Development Schemes: Support the progression of under-represented staff and foster an inclusive culture.

These tools are designed to outlast individual leaders, embedding procedural justice and ethical standards into the fabric of policing.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

Systemic change in policing is complex and requires sustained effort at every level. The NPCC and College of Policing’s Race Action Plan provides a robust framework, but real progress depends on practical, role-specific action. Montell Neufville’s twenty years of experience offer a blueprint: empower communities, equip officers with the right tools, and embed procedural justice in every aspect of policing.

“Don’t just stand by—stand up, stand out, and stand together for a community where everyone is heard, and justice prevails.”

— Montell Neufville

By following these principles and practices, police forces can move from aspiration to action—building trust, improving outcomes, and creating a safer, fairer society for all.