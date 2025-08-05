Try-umph for Ampthill women's rugby team as they pick up new shirts

The rugby team with Colleen Cockerel of Richmond Manor Care Home

Sports-mad residents at a Bedford care home were delighted to meet the Ampthill Lionesses rugby team, who visited them to pick up some smart new shirts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team members of Ampthill Women’s RUFC paid a visit to Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, to thank the residents for the donation of the shirts, which they will proudly wear for the Cheltenham Festival.

Ninety-five-year-old Richmond Manor resident Colleen Cockerill was especially delighted to support the sponsorship initiative. Her stepdaughter, Sally Cockerill, once played for England and was a blindside flanker, a position crucial for defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleen said: “It was wonderful to meet the players and hear about their tours as well as their challenges on the field. It’s a tough game, which can be so rewarding.”

The team are delighted with their new shirts thanks to Richmond Manor Care Home

Birmingham-born Colleen also remembers supporting the Moseley Rugby Team years ago.

Richmond Manor Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: “It’s wonderful to support the local women’s rugby team.

“They are a very friendly team of players and an asset to our local community. We wish them all the best for their forthcoming tour.”