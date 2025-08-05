Try-umph for Ampthill women's rugby team as they pick up new shirts
Team members of Ampthill Women’s RUFC paid a visit to Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, to thank the residents for the donation of the shirts, which they will proudly wear for the Cheltenham Festival.
Ninety-five-year-old Richmond Manor resident Colleen Cockerill was especially delighted to support the sponsorship initiative. Her stepdaughter, Sally Cockerill, once played for England and was a blindside flanker, a position crucial for defence.
Colleen said: “It was wonderful to meet the players and hear about their tours as well as their challenges on the field. It’s a tough game, which can be so rewarding.”
Birmingham-born Colleen also remembers supporting the Moseley Rugby Team years ago.
Richmond Manor Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: “It’s wonderful to support the local women’s rugby team.
“They are a very friendly team of players and an asset to our local community. We wish them all the best for their forthcoming tour.”