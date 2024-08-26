Tropical festival flavours are a hit at Bedford care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The tastes of the Tropics were on the menu at a Bedford Care home when crowds flocked to join residents for their annual summer BBQ.

Richmond Manor Care Home on Dunstable Street, Ampthill, created a Caribbean experience to remember as they dished up great food, fun-filled activities and sizzling entertainment at their festival-themed BBQ.

Resident Flossie Hutton, aged 96, said: “It felt like being in the Caribbean or South America for the day, especially with our glorious sunshine. It was wonderful, with so much going on, from the face painting to the wonderful costumes and all the amazing colours.

“It was so lovely to see everyone having such a lovely time.”

Enjoying the fun at Richmond Manor Care Home.

Local musician and singer Martin Cook performed songs ranging from Bring Me Sunshine to Dire Straits ‘Walk of Life.’

The BBQ, managed by Head Chef Erika Timis, included chicken, burgers, and sausages embellished with her own speciality Caribbean coleslaw.

Other entertainment included face painting, brilliantly supervised by Richmond Manor’s talented Clinical Lead Karen Ives, a Pineapple Shy and a range of traditional fete games, including Guess the Weight of the Cake.

Richmond Manor’s Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said the day was a perfect opportunity to bring friends, family and staff together.

Clare said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time out to sit in our beautiful gardens and make this a true community event. We cannot wait to do it all again.”