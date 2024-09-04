Top 20 roads for speeding in Bedfordshire revealed as £6m worth of fines issued in the last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering 176,000 speeding fines have been issued by Bedfordshire Police in the last three years

An eye-watering £18 million worth of speeding fines have been issued to Bedfordshire drivers in the last three years, with £6m handed out this past year.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 55,936 NIPs (Notes of Intended Prosecution) were handed to drivers by Bedfordshire Police.

New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in the county.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The worst being on the A1081 Airport Way in Luton, where 8,073 NIPS were handed to drivers in the last 12-months.

Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 66,177 speeding fines to motorists and a further 53,781 the following year.

On the top 20 roads in Bedfordshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year, 28,712 drivers were caught by an average speed camera.

These are cameras that work by recording speed at two different points. According to AA, they don’t capture speed in a single flash - instead, they’ll monitor speed over a length of road.

A further 11, 597 were caught on the 20 roads by fixed speed cameras which are installed in one place and often used to detect speeding and red-light violations in areas with a high risk of collisions.

Variable speed cameras caught out 8,527 drivers. Unlike average speed cameras, these aren’t typically operational all the time. They’re usually activated when the speed limit is lowered due to congestion or hazardous weather conditions.

Here are the 20 roads in Bedfordshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24

Location

Number of NIPs issued (Note of Intended Prosecution)

A1081 Airport Way, South West bound, Luton

8073

A5, Watling Street, nr Alisons Brook, Hockliffe (Both directions)

5741

Leighton Street, South West of jct with Timber Ln. Bi-directional, Woburn

5310

A1081 Airport Way, North East bound, Luton

4338

M1 Motorway, between Jnc 10 & 11 Northbound

3480

M1 Motorway, between Jnc 11 & 10 Southbound

3230

A5, Watling Street, nr Birch's Close, Hockliffe (Both directions)

2793

A1 Southbound, Beeston

2167

A505 Dunstable Road W/B, btwn the M1 jnc 11 and Poynters Road, Luton

2076

Woburn Road, Btwn Abbott Crescent & Wolseley Road (Southbound), Kempston

1575

Bedford Road (Eastbound), btwn Willington Rd & Station Rd, Willington

1426

A603 Bedford Road, near j/w Dynes Place, Bi-directional, Moggerhanger

1371

A1 Northbound, Beeston

1049

M1 Motorway, between Jnc 13 & 12 Southbound

959

Hitchin Road, At jct with South Entrance to The Green. Bi-directional, Upper Caldecote

803

Park Viaduct, Luton

794

Farley Hill, (Bi-directional), Luton

768

Sundon Park Road, outside Lealands School (Bi-directional), Luton

706

Bedford Road (Westbound), btwn Willington Rd & Station Rd. Willington

675

Woburn Road, Btwn Wolseley Road & Abbott Crescent (Northbound), Kempston

644

According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be send a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.

Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.

If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

