Tip off to police results in drugs bust at Bedford town centre flat
Specialist officers, acting on information supplied by the public, entered the flat, seizing items and searching occupants.
A spokesperson for the BCPT said: “Thanks to information received enough intelligence was supplied for PC Lambert to construct the warrant and present it to the courts for authorisation.
“Specialist officers within the team opened the door with a minimum of damage, sort of, with items seized from the location for further investigation and occupants searched.
“The purpose of the warrant was to disrupt criminal activity within the location and further investigate the occupants and their involvement.
“Without the reports received from members of the public it is increasingly difficult to get these warrants granted which highlights the importance of any suspicious activity seen and reported helps us build the case to present and increase the likelihood of the warrant authorised by the court system.”