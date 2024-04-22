Tilia Homes Eastern support homelessness charity Emmaus near Bedford for second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tilia Homes Eastern has announced that having been inspired by the difference its fundraising made to national homelessness organisation Emmaus UK’s communities up and down the country, it will support the charity for a second year.

In 2023, the housebuilder donated £100,000 to the organisation, £20,000 over its target amount. The monies were used to fund energy efficiency improvements to Emmaus UK’s buildings across 16 of its communities.

Tilia Homes Eastern’s headquarters are in Bedford near Emmaus Village Carlton, which offers sheltered accommodation and a workplace as well as a home store and bric-a-brac store, and which benefited from roof and cavity wall insulation.

Charlotte Talott, CEO of Emmaus UK being presented with cheque by Mark Dilley, CFO of Tilia Homes

Works also included window replacement for Emmaus Cambridge, insulation and window improvements for Emmaus Suffolk, and boiler replacement work for Emmaus Hertfordshire – all with the aim of improving the quality-of-life Emmaus UK offers those experiencing homelessness and the challenges associated with it.

This year, the national homebuilder, which also prides itself in putting its people and community at the heart of what it does, has announced it will set itself the ambitious target of £80,000, with the money to be raised by Tilia Homes’ four regional teams and Head Office.

The Tilia Homes teams will not only raise funds but allow each employee the opportunity of a paid volunteer day to encourage them to see how Emmaus UK helps communities first hand.

According to Government figures*, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough on a single night in autumn 2023 was 3,898, which has risen for the second year in a row. Rough sleeping also increased in every region of England compared with the previous year.

Gareth Jacob, regional managing director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said:“In working with Emmaus UK last year, we got to know more about the support they give to people working their way out of homelessness and it was truly incredible.

“To then see the difference that our fundraising made in future proofing their buildings has really inspired us to support them once again. As a housebuilder, we understand the importance of sustainability, making a building fit for the future and the positive effect it can then have on the health and well being of the people living and working there.

“Like us, Emmaus UK puts people and community at the heart of everything they do and we earnestly hope that our fundraising, together with the support of the communities where we build, will once again be a major benefit for this exceptional charity.”

Emmaus UK helps hundreds of people from all walks of life, giving them support and a home for as long as they need it together with meaningful work and training through its social enterprises. The first Emmaus community opened in the UK in 1991 and the charity now has 30 residential sites across the country.

Charlotte Talbott, chief executive at Emmaus UK, said: “We cannot thank Tilia Homes enough for choosing to support us again. Last year, the money raised had a tremendous impact on our communities.”