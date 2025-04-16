Three lionesses, one lion: Whipsnade Zoo's lion cubs receive first health check and public naming opportunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whipsnade Zoo confirms sexes of youngest north African lion cubs and invites public for help naming

Whipsnade Zoo’s quartet of 12-week-old northern African lion cubs have had their first health check, allowing keepers to confirm the sexes of the conservation zoo’s newest arrivals.

The cubs were microchipped and vaccinated during the medical examination, which was conducted by the zoo’s expert team of vets and vet nurses – who confirmed that mum Waka and dad Malik are the proud parents of three females and one male.

The cubs’ sexes and vital statistics will be added to Species360 - a global species database, which is shared by zoos across the world, officially adding the four cubs to the international conservation breeding programme for this vulnerable species.

The cubs were revealed to be one male, three females

Sarah McGregor, Section Manager of the predators team at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “The lion cubs’ first health check is an exciting milestone, and we are delighted that all four are doing well.

“Waka has proven to be a doting and attentive mother and their clean bill of health is testament to her.”

Keepers are now asking for the public’s help in naming the youngest litter of cubs. Whilst two cubs will be named by local schools, members of the general public can donate to enter a prize draw, with the winner getting the opportunity to help pick a name for the boy and a girl, meet a lion keeper, and have an overnight stay in the lodges at the UK’s largest zoo.

Sarah added: “Naming the cubs is really important and a big responsibility, so we’ve come up with a shortlist for the public to vote on and help to fundraise for conservation. Every donation made to the naming draw will help to support the care of the growing cubs, and the work of ZSL, the international charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, and its projects around the globe to restore habitats and protect wildlife."

All four cubs together

The quartet of rare cubs were born in January, just two months after the Zoo’s other lioness Winta gave birth to a litter of three, who are going to be named by supporters of the charity. All seven cubs are important additions to the conservation breeding programme for their threatened sub species.

“It's been wonderful to have so many people visit us to see the cubs, and the excitement that they bring. Like all the animals in our care, our lions are really important for helping to educate our visitors not only about the threats lions face in the wild, but also how the public can help us protect the planet and create a world where wildlife thrives,” continued Sarah.

As a result of large-scale habitat conversion for logging, livestock farming and housing, the loss of prey through unsustainable hunting, and human/wildlife conflict, 75% of wild African lion populations are declining in the wild.

Whipsnade Zoo, as part of ZSL, supports work in the W-Arli-Pendjari conservation complex, spanning the borders of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Benin, which holds 90% of the lions remaining in West Africa, to support a wide number of species including lions through research, monitoring, and supporting national capacity for wildlife conservation.

The four cubs were racing around the paddock

Throughout Easter, the public will be able to see Whipsnade Zoo’s pride of ten lions, including Waka and her four little ones, enjoying the spring sunshine. Find out more about the prize draw and enter for just £5 at https://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/name-our-cubs. Entries close 12th May.