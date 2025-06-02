Theatre opens its doors to celebrate Volunteer Week

A community theatre that has created marriages, partnerships, romances lifelong friendships and children is celebrating its success with a free Open Day on Saturday 7th June, from 10am to 3pm.

Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, made up entirely of volunteers, is supporting National Volunteer Week by opening its door to anyone interested in finding out more about this unique, award-winning theatre that has been lovingly restored over the years, and puts on up to five shows a year.

The former flour mill is now home to the charity, Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, run by a small but dedicated team of volunteers, which covers many varied roles from front-of-house, set builders, costumiers, lighting and sound technicians, directors, choreographers, musical directors, actors, marketing, finance, health and safety, youth practitioners, bar staff and so much more.

Since the Charitable Trust was created in 1943, and put on its first show in its current premises in 1979, it has seen countless generations of families grow up on and off the stage, with the third generation of some members about to appear in our next big musical - Seussical - The Musical in November.

Just a handful of the volunteers who make the Mill the success it is

Sue Dennis, a trustee, said: “Volunteers are our lifeblood, we could not operate without them.

“It is so much more than a building, it is a family, where for many it was their first venture into the creative world, and has led to jobs within the theatre industry, from actors to managers and lighting experts.

“We have a wide selection of opportunities where people can offer their skills and talents - or learn new ones.

“The day is free of charge, including soft drinks and cake, and will include performances on the stage and an opportunity to join in with some sessions.

“Visitors can join behind-the-scenes tours and even try on some of our extensive range of costumes.”