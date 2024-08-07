The Route E constructional impact maps released from East West Rail Co

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Route E constructional impact maps have now been released from East West Rail Co through the Freedom of Information process.

The drawings provide previously withheld levels of detail regarding the intended route and its implications for landowners, commuters and local residents. Please bear in mind that these drawings date from early 2022 and may not represent the final proposal.

The drawings cover the before and after effect of EWR Co’s adoption of the Tempsford Variation (TV) announced at the Route Update Report in May 2023. The TV changes mainly affect drawing -412 and a simplified replacement Drawing -168001 has been provided and is included with explanatory comments.

The EWR Plan Profile Drawings show the impact of the construction along the preferred alignment of Route E.

Route Map by EWR Co.

They comprise a series of drawings (-410 to -417) starting at the River Ouse at Clapham and run through Brickhill, Ravensden, Wilden, Colesden, to the north of the Black Cat roundabout and on to Cambourne and finally Harston, SE of Cambridge.

Although two years old, these drawings show what we consider will be very close to the intended fundamental final design and layout of the railway across north Bedfordshire. The included landscaping features will no doubt be subject to debate and variation but the ‘structural’ nature of the design and the location and size of the construction logistics parks are believed unlikely to change.

The basic drawing sequence covers the original Alignment 1 which has since been varied with the incorporation of the Tempsford Variant to cross the East Coast Mainline (ECML) at Tempsford rather than St Neots (S). This change is confined to the -412 drawing and a replacement drawing -168001 has been released by EWR Co and is included below in addition to the original.

The drawings show the immense scale of the intended works – not only the embankments, viaducts and cuttings, but also road diversions, public right of way closures and diversions, drainage works, and the huge construction compounds located at frequent intervals along the route.

Conspicuously absent are any plans showing how many of these compounds will be accessed, unless by wholly unsuitable country lanes.

Full details and maps are on the BFARe website : https://bfare.org.uk/ewr-constructional-impact-maps-of-route-e/