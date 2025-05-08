The Place Theatre receives a grant from Theatres Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Place Theatre, Bedford has been awarded £3,379 from Theatres Trust through its Small Grants Programme with The Linbury Trust.

Previously a youth club, The Place Bedford has been converted into a theatre by Bedford Players Trust and, since opening as a theatre in 2002, has become home to a number of resident companies and grown in stature.

The organisation had planned to install a stairlift to make the venue more accessible and open up underused spaces in the venue. This project stalled when asbestos was discovered in the staircase. This grant will fund the removal of the asbestos, which once completed will allow the stairlift project to proceed.

In the eighth round of the scheme, 21 community theatres received grants of up to £5,000 to support vitally important projects. The programme funds not-for-profit theatres to deliver small projects that make a big difference to their resilience, sustainability, and accessibility, or to increase the diversity of their audiences.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust says, Theatres Trust is delighted to be able to support more than twenty ambitious theatres with vital projects that will ensure these important cultural spaces can continue to serve their local communities for many years to come. The vast array of projects funded in this round illustrates the many ways that theatres are keen to improve their buildings to welcome wider audiences and host a broader range of performances and activities. Amongst the essential repairs and upgrades, I’m particularly pleased to see more theatres embracing the possibilities of harnessing digital technology to build a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust said, This is such an incredible range of theatres across the UK, and all of them are using this funding to help their spaces to thrive and be more welcoming for people to visit. From better Wi-Fi infrastructure to urgent repairs, and improved access for people with disabilities, these grants have a big impact in supporting theatre and its role in everyday life.