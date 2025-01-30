The first-ever vertical game show by Connections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a groundbreaking moment in entertainment as Connections: The Game Show premieres exclusively on TikTok on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2:30 PM.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by the dynamic duo Elio Lepore and Nico Greco from Bedford, this innovative series is the first-ever game show shot vertically for TikTok, blending high-energy challenges with creative inspiration.

Connections: The Game Show builds on the success of Connections, a TikTok platform where Elio and Nico explore the crazy, through unique and daring projects. Now, they’re inviting viewers to experience their biggest venture yet—a game show that challenges contestants to navigate thrilling tasks like custom-built mazes and rock-climbing walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is more than just a test of skill. It’s a celebration of diversity and teamwork, bringing together people from various backgrounds and schools to create a truly collaborative experience. While the spotlight is on four contestants each episode, a massive behind-the-scenes team is the driving force behind this innovative production.

Setup for Production Shoot

Streaming exclusively on the Connections TikTok page, the show encourages audiences to: • Step outside their comfort zones. • Embrace creativity and bold ideas. • Push boundaries without worrying about judgement.

“Connections: The Game Show is a natural extension of what we’ve always done on Connections,” says co-creator Nico Greco. “It’s about inspiring people to try new things, dream big, and just go for it.”

Elio Lepore, co-creator, adds, “We wanted to create something that feels fresh and exciting, not just for the contestants but for everyone watching. It’s about reminding people that creativity and courage go hand in hand, and sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone leads to the best experiences.” Mark your calendars and tune in to TikTok on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2:30 PM to catch the first episode of Connections: The Game Show. Get ready for bold ideas, exciting challenges, and an experience like no other!

Follow @Conections_ on TikTok to stay updated on episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and more.