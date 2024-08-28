The East West Rail Co Bedford town area constructional impact assessment released
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A link to this report can be found here. https://bfare.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/CS-00200147.pdf
Jacobs Construction Advisory Team created the Construction Assessment Report, dated May 2023, at the time of the EWR Route Update Announcement.
Report Geographical Coverage:
From the pedestrian bridge over the Marston Vale Line (MVL) Ampthill Rd to Elstow Rd link along the MVL to Midland station then on to the Fairhill turnout (specifically the McDonalds Drive-Thru on the Clapham roundabout). It also covers the Cauldwell Govia Thameslink Railway Depot adjacent to Cauldwell Walk.
Report Scope:
- Compounds and Logistics – Public road connections between work activities and the M1 and A1
- Relocation of Jowett sidings to Cauldwell Railway Depot
- Sequential bridge reconstruction order and timescale
- Hospital area proposals – realignment of MVL and relocation of St Johns
- Realignment of MVL through the Ford End sidings complex
- Midland Station redesign
- Poets Area 6-tracking
- Fairhill turnout
BFARe comments:
- The extensive work package in the hospital area requiring the larger part of their adjacent parking area with no mention of replacement parking, multi story or other mitigating options.
- Confirmed destruction of homes and existing amenities through the Poets neighbourhood including the requirement for two new EWR tracks to be built (making it six tracks in total through the Poets Neighbourhood).
- Reconstruction / movement of essential Bedford arterial roads for Bedford including realignment of the Paula Radcliffe Way (actually the Great Ouse Way) by building a temporary haul route bridge across the river at Fairhill. The town bridges construction sequence totals 6 elapsed years and is:
- Ampthill Rd bridge Jan – Dec 2027
- Bromham Rd Bridge – single lane Dec 2077 – Aug 2028 Demolish rebuild to Apr 2029 then single lane operation till Jun 2029
- Cauldwell Rd bridge single lane May 2029 – Dec 2029. Demolish/rebuild plus remodelling Prebend E/W junction Jun 2030 – Sep 2031
- Ford End bridge Preparation Oct 2031 full closure Dec 2031 – Dec 2032
There is a major lack of information between the northern extent of this report within Fairhill and the known features of the onward track beneath the Great Ouse Way and over the Paula Radcliffe Way and remainder of the 1.1km viaduct before it contacts the Clapham escarpment.
There are important points of clarification and further detail that Bedford Borough Council should be demanding from EWR Co before considering whether to continue their stated support for Route E through Bedford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.