The East West Rail Co Bedford town area constructional impact assessment released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The East West Rail Co Bedford town area constructional impact assessment has now been released through the Freedom of Information process.

A link to this report can be found here. https://bfare.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/CS-00200147.pdf

Jacobs Construction Advisory Team created the Construction Assessment Report, dated May 2023, at the time of the EWR Route Update Announcement.

Report Geographical Coverage:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East West Rail Co.

From the pedestrian bridge over the Marston Vale Line (MVL) Ampthill Rd to Elstow Rd link along the MVL to Midland station then on to the Fairhill turnout (specifically the McDonalds Drive-Thru on the Clapham roundabout). It also covers the Cauldwell Govia Thameslink Railway Depot adjacent to Cauldwell Walk.

Report Scope:

Compounds and Logistics – Public road connections between work activities and the M1 and A1

Relocation of Jowett sidings to Cauldwell Railway Depot

Sequential bridge reconstruction order and timescale

Hospital area proposals – realignment of MVL and relocation of St Johns

Realignment of MVL through the Ford End sidings complex

Midland Station redesign

Poets Area 6-tracking

Fairhill turnout

BFARe comments:

The extensive work package in the hospital area requiring the larger part of their adjacent parking area with no mention of replacement parking, multi story or other mitigating options.

Confirmed destruction of homes and existing amenities through the Poets neighbourhood including the requirement for two new EWR tracks to be built (making it six tracks in total through the Poets Neighbourhood).

Reconstruction / movement of essential Bedford arterial roads for Bedford including realignment of the Paula Radcliffe Way (actually the Great Ouse Way) by building a temporary haul route bridge across the river at Fairhill.

The town bridges construction sequence totals 6 elapsed years and is: Ampthill Rd bridge Jan – Dec 2027



Bromham Rd Bridge – single lane Dec 2077 – Aug 2028 Demolish rebuild to Apr 2029 then single lane operation till Jun 2029



Cauldwell Rd bridge single lane May 2029 – Dec 2029. Demolish/rebuild plus remodelling Prebend E/W junction Jun 2030 – Sep 2031



Ford End bridge Preparation Oct 2031 full closure Dec 2031 – Dec 2032

There is a major lack of information between the northern extent of this report within Fairhill and the known features of the onward track beneath the Great Ouse Way and over the Paula Radcliffe Way and remainder of the 1.1km viaduct before it contacts the Clapham escarpment.

There are important points of clarification and further detail that Bedford Borough Council should be demanding from EWR Co before considering whether to continue their stated support for Route E through Bedford.