The Bedford College Group working with football clubs to improve Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

The Bedford College Group has delivered an impactful training session to Peterborough United Football Club as an introduction to LGBTQ+ awareness and inclusion.

Group Head of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (EDI) and Belonging, Ashley Spiers, was approached by Peterborough United Foundation as they were looking to enhance their EDI awareness and develop their knowledge and understanding as a workforce, so they can be consistent in their approach.

Ashley said: “I was excited to work with a football club for the first time, especially one who were keen to develop their understanding of EDI and sexual orientation. It’s always fascinated me that there appears to be a barrier for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the men’s game, yet the women’s game has always been really inclusive. I wanted to explore that and talk about my own journey and the myriad of diverse stories in LGBTQ+ history. Peterborough United was incredibly welcoming, and they received what I was saying with an open mind. Everyone made a pledge in relation to what they would do differently as a result of the training, and it was clear it had made an impact.”

The LGBTQ+ awareness training covers four key areas. It explores life as an LGBTQ+ person, inclusive language, understanding gender identity and sexual orientation and responsibilities of an organisation and employer.

Left to right Jenna Lusk and Ashley Spears

Dawn Gore, CEO of Peterborough United Football Club added: “As a football club, we are committed to being inclusive and providing a supportive environment for all, whether that be players, staff or supporters. As staff, across the stadium and the training ground, we recently were provided LGBTQ+ training from The Bedford College Group and this was another positive step forward for our football club.

“Our host for the day, Ashley, delivered the session in a relaxed and friendly manner and allowed our staff to openly participate in conversations around sexuality as well as race and disability. It is incredibly important to have these conversations as it will give us all the knowledge and understanding to challenge discrimination in both our professional and personal lives.”

Jenna Lusk, EDI Lead & Community Manager for Peterborough United Foundation commented: “On behalf of our entire Foundation, we would like to extend our thanks to Bedford College Group and Ashley for providing invaluable LGBTQ+ training to our staff. This training is crucial in fostering an inclusive, respectful and supportive environment, ensuring that we continue to create safe spaces for everyone. We are grateful to once again collaborate with The Bedford College Group and thank them for their contribution to our growth and understanding."

Organisations who would like to find out more about the training can contact Kathryn Lusk The Bedford College Group Head of Business Development at [email protected] or by phone on 01234 291747.