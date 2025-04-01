Tesco shopper selects Bedford charity Fun 4 Young People to get £5k donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fun 4 Young People is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Tesco customers at Bedford Brickhill Drive Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Fun 4 Young People was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Sophie Stock, CEO at Fun 4 Young People, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Tesco and their customers for awarding us this generous grant to support our REACH wellbeing program. This funding will allow us to provide more young people with essential opportunities, resources, and guidance to help them grow and thrive. With this support, we can continue making a lasting, positive impact on their lives.

More than 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Cara Hardy, Bedford Brickhill Drive Express Community Champion, said: “The staff were so excited to be one of the hosts of the Golden Grants event. Our customers have been taking part voting in Stronger Starts for many years now, so this is a fantastic and fun way of including them in choosing a deserving winner.

"As always, the grants given to those taking part in Stronger Starts helps contribute and support our local community but being selected for the Golden £5,000 will be a real boost.”

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.