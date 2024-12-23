Tesco Bedford’s Gifting Tree brings festive cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tesco Bedford Extra thanks its customers and colleagues for their generosity this Christmas

Tesco Bedford Extra is delighted to announce the incredible success of this year’s Gifting Tree initiative.

Thanks to the generosity of Tesco colleagues and customers, 390 gifts were donated and distributed to support 11 local organisations and charities.

IMPAKT Housing and Support, Bedford Women’s Centre, Jubilation Action Group, Fun 4 Young People, FACES Baby Bank, SMART, Stonewater Asian Women's Refuge, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, Kings Arms Project, Bedford Hospital Children’s Ward, and local children in care are among the organisations supported.

Tesco colleagues with donations from the Gifting Tree

The kindness shown has brought joy and comfort to children, adults, and elderly individuals in the community during the festive season.

Hannah Bowden, Tesco Bedford’s Community Champion, expressed her gratitude: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of everyone who contributed to the Gifting Tree. These donations will make such a meaningful impact across our community, brightening the lives of so many during this special time of year.”

Bedford shoppers can continue to support their community by using the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme and dropping the Tesco community token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

More information about Stronger Starts is available at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/.