Tennis club visit is just ace for these Wimbledon-mad care home residents in Bedford

Wimbledon fever has inspired a group of Bedford care home residents to prove you’re never too old for a knock about.

Although it’s been a while since the residents from Elstow Manor Care Home on Bedford Road had been on court, it didn’t stop them being racquet ready for the trip to Riverside Lawn Tennis Club in Goldington Road.

They were greeted by Riverside coaching director Martha Habershon who gave them a chance to hit a few balls before inviting them to watch local tennis talent play.

It got the group in the perfect mood to enjoy the action from the All England Club when Wimbledon begins on Monday (July 1).

Wimbledon dreams at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club

Resident Esme Page, aged 90, said: “It was amazing to visit the local club and watch people play the sport I love. I got the chance to go to Wimbledon at the time Tim Henman was playing. I watch Wimbledon every year, with strawberries and cream.”

Meanwhile, resident Evelyn Tredget, aged 91, even got to watch her son play. She said: “It was wonderful to be by the courts and watch my son play in his group coach session and for a moment have our very own Wimbledon.”

Fellow resident Jean Harlow, aged 92, is a keen tennis fan and loved being back on a court. And Patricia Marco, aged 84, added the day was a huge hit.

Martha Habershon told the residents they are welcome back any time.