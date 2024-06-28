Tennis club visit is ace for Wimbledon-mad care home residents
They were greeted by Riverside Coaching Director Martha Habershon who gave them a chance to hit a few balls before inviting them to watch local tennis talent play.
It got the group in the perfect mood to enjoy the action from the All England Club when Wimbledon begins on Monday 1 July.
Resident Esme Page, aged 90, said: “It was amazing to visit the local club and watch people play the sport I love.
“I got the chance to go to Wimbledon at the time Tim Henman was playing. I watch Wimbledon every year, with strawberries and cream.
Meanwhile Resident Evelyn Tredget, aged 91, even got to watch her son play. She said: “It was wonderful to be by the courts and watch my son play in his group coach session and for a moment have our very own Wimbledon.”
Fellow resident Jean Harlow, aged 92, is a keen tennis fan and loved being back on a court.
Patricia Marco, aged 84, added that the day was a huge hit.
Martha Habershon told the residents they are welcome back any time.
Elstow Manor Wellbeing Coach Oliver Waddington said: “We are all looking forward to Wimbledon and our visit to Riverside certainly inspired us all and brought back some great memories, but also made us all want to return for a spot of tennis.”
