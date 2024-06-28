Tennis club visit is ace for Wimbledon-mad care home residents

By hannah walkerContributor
Published 28th Jun 2024, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wimbledon fever has inspired a group of Bedford care home residents to prove you’re never too old for a knock about.Although it’s been a while since the residents from Elstow Manor Care Home on Bedford Road had been on court, it didn’t stop them being racquet ready for the trip to Riverside Lawn Tennis Club in Goldington Road.

They were greeted by Riverside Coaching Director Martha Habershon who gave them a chance to hit a few balls before inviting them to watch local tennis talent play.

It got the group in the perfect mood to enjoy the action from the All England Club when Wimbledon begins on Monday 1 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident Esme Page, aged 90, said: “It was amazing to visit the local club and watch people play the sport I love.

Wimbledon dreams at Riverside Lawn Tennis ClubWimbledon dreams at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club
Wimbledon dreams at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club

“I got the chance to go to Wimbledon at the time Tim Henman was playing. I watch Wimbledon every year, with strawberries and cream.

Meanwhile Resident Evelyn Tredget, aged 91, even got to watch her son play. She said: “It was wonderful to be by the courts and watch my son play in his group coach session and for a moment have our very own Wimbledon.”

Fellow resident Jean Harlow, aged 92, is a keen tennis fan and loved being back on a court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patricia Marco, aged 84, added that the day was a huge hit.

Martha Habershon told the residents they are welcome back any time.

Elstow Manor Wellbeing Coach Oliver Waddington said: “We are all looking forward to Wimbledon and our visit to Riverside certainly inspired us all and brought back some great memories, but also made us all want to return for a spot of tennis.”

Related topics:WimbledonBedfordElstow Manor Care Home

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.