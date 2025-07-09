Teacher takes on 70-mile kayak challenge for hospice

Welshman Jamie Woodward celebrates completing his kayak challenge. Picture: Huw James

A teacher who only began kayaking a few months ago has paddled 70 miles (112km) in 26 hours to raise money for a hospice charity.

Jamie Woodward, who works at Greys Education Centre in Bromham, set off at 3am on the River Great Ouse near his home in Bedford and paddled to King’s Lynn in Norfolk.

“I wasn’t going to stop until I got to the North Sea,” the 42-year-old said. “There were lots of challenges on the way, not least staying awake, but entering the estuary at the Denver Sluice in Norfolk at 3am, 24 hours after I started, was one of the highlights. Seeing the sunrise was magnificent.”

Mr Woodward was inspired to do the challenge after he bought a kayak with money his mother Jan had left him after she died of cancer in June last year, aged 69. He started training in December and completed the challenge on her anniversary.

Jamie Woodward in his kayak faced challenges during the epic event. Picture: Huw James

The father-of-two said his achievement would have made her proud. “If my mum were to have heard about me doing this, she would have wanted me to go for it, to leave everything out there.”

He has so far raised more than £2,600 for St David's Hospice Care in Newport, Gwent, which looked after his mother in her final weeks. The charity provides free community-based hospice care to people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Mr Woodward, from Wales, who was supported on the kayak challenge by his sister Laura, 37, and friends, said: "In the last two years I've lost my mum and dad to cancer.

“This was the most trying time of my life, and without St David’s Hospice Care and the dignity, compassion and end-of-life treatment they provide, this experience would have been very different for mum at the very end.”

A highlight of the 26-hour kayak for the teacher was watching the sunrise. Picture: Huw James

He added: “I would urge everyone, if it is possible, to also contribute to their own hospice care charities, as they will touch a lot of us in our lives.”

A charity spokesperson said: "Thank you, Jamie - you are a hospice hero. Every mile paddled and every pound raised has made a profound impact, helping us to continue providing vital care and unwavering support to patients and their families when faced with a life-limiting illness.

Mr Woodward's friend, Huw James, who is an expedition cameraman, filmed his epic challenge - https://youtu.be/lxi0kya4bXo

For more information and to donate to the appeal go Mr Woodward's JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-woodward-1