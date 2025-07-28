Summer showcase will raise funds for new sensory hub

Learning disabled singers and dancers in Shefford will be showcasing their talents – to raise cash for a new sensory hub in their garden.

Individuals who live at Hitchen Road, a residential service run by learning disability charity Hft, are to record 15 videos of themselves performing a variety of songs during August, with their families and friends being asked to make a donation to watch the performances.

The singing and dancing showcase, involving a dozen people supported at the service, is part of Hft's 1.5 campaign.

The campaign, which runs throughout August, represents the 1.5 million learning disabled people in the UK.

Learning disabled adults at Hft's residential service in Shefford have been busy rehearsing for their fundraising summer showcase

The charity is asking people to take on a challenge – such as running or walking 1.5 miles a day – to help raise funds.

Each of those living at the Hft site has chosen a song to perform, with the friends they live with and support workers acting as their backing dancers and singers.

Each performance will last 1.5 minutes.

Families and friends can pay £1.50 to watch a single performance or view all 15 for £15.

Hitchin Road Service Manager Claire Davies-Sond said: “We discussed with the people we support how they wanted to get involved with the 1.5 challenge and it was clear that it had to be something that everyone could get involved with.

“They all love signing and dancing, so we recorded a trial video of the people we support performing Stormzy’s Blinded by Your Grace and sent it out to families.

“It went down brilliantly, with everyone saying how much it made them smile.”

Performing is something the individuals at Hitchin Road are used to.

Each year the service holds an awards ceremony. Last year it hosted the Brit Awards – attended by the town’s mayor - and this year it’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Jon, who lives at Hitchin Road, is looking forward to taking part – as Howard Donald from Take That.

He will be performing the band’s hit, Shine.

“I have always loved Take That,” said Jon. “I have even seen them in concert and it was brilliant.

“Boyzone and Westlife are my other favourite bands and I am going to see them in concert later this year in Stevenage.”

Jon performed as Howard at last year’s Brit Awards. As well as his love of music, Jon is also the quiz master at the service's weekly quizzes.

Claire said: “Music and dancing is a way that the people we support enjoy expressing themselves.”

“Hitchin Road is such a busy, bright and vibrant service and everyone wanted to do something which reflected that.”

The money raised from the showcase videos will go towards providing a new sensory hub – expected to cost around £4,000 - in the garden.

“The people we support were keen to create a quieter space where they can go to relax, think and reflect,” said Claire.

“It will have a chilled vibe, with relaxing music and lighting and sensory elements for people to enjoy, including things to smell and touch.

“We are also hoping to provide a corner where individuals can enjoy hand massages.”

The sensory hub will complement the service’s on-site pub in the garden – The Buzz Inn.

The pub, in a log cabin, was opened in 2023 and has its own specially built wheelchair accessible bar, fridge, till, coffee corner and a TV.

The pub was funded with a grant from The Honeyman Trust and fundraising and donations from families.

As well as the singing and dancing showcase, support workers Freya and Sophie are also holding a coffee and cake day on August 26 on site to help raise funds. The event starts at 1pm and is open to families and friends.

“We can’t wait to start our 1.5 challenge at Hitchin Road,” said Claire.

“It’s going to be a month full of music and laughter providing everyone a reason to smile every other day right throughout the month.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for anyone who wants to support the 1.5 challenge and make a donation towards the sensory hub.

Click here to find out more Claire Davies-Sond is fundraising for Hft.

Anyone who wants to get involved and support Hft’s 1.5 challenge to ensure learning disabled adults live their best lives possible can find out more at The 1.5 Challenge - Hft

Proudly established in 1962 by a group of visionary parents, Hft is a charity supporting more than 2,800 learning disabled adults in England and Wales.

The person centred support offered by Hft enables and empowers learning disabled adults to thrive in all areas of their lives.

This includes finding meaningful paid work or volunteering opportunities, building new relationships, and being active members of their communities.

It also helps with the everyday things in life we can sometimes take for granted, like doing a weekly food shop, cooking and managing money.

Without that support, learning disabled people can often feel shut out of the society we all share.