Sue Ryder's Christmas Treecycling scheme continues to grow

Thousands of pounds have been raised for national healthcare and bereavement charity Sue Ryder thanks to the Bedfordshire communities, whose support of Sue Ryder’s Christmas Treecycling scheme was ‘evergreen’ this year.

The eco-friendly fundraising initiative saw a team of tree-rific volunteers including those from local businesses supporting Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger branch out to selected postcodes, collecting real trees for an optional donation.

1,494 trees were collected through the Sue Ryder Treecycling scheme in and around Bedfordshire, helping to raise £22,779. This contributed to a fir-tastic 9,775 trees collected and £166,777 donated overall across the charity’s six initiatives across the country. The money raised equates to 6,671 hours of care, helping Sue Ryder reach more people when they really need it, so no one is left to grieve or die alone.

Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable, and those collected locally will be chipped and used to make compost by local company Growing Beds. Bartlett Tree services chipped the remaining trees, with the mulch being spread across the grounds and gardens of the Shuttleworth collection point. By participating in the Treecycling scheme, residents not only contribute to essential fundraising for Sue Ryder but also help reduce landfill and support sustainability.

Amey volunteers collecting trees

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice expressed his gratitude: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who signed up and helped our Christmas Treecycling scheme flourish. As Sue Ryder continues to face rising costs to deliver its care, and with the increasing number of people in need of our support, your contributions are more crucial than ever. Your participation helps us be there for more people during the most challenging times of their lives.

"The success of the Sue Ryder Christmas Treecycling Scheme relies entirely on the power of volunteers. Thank you to all the businesses and groups who helped with the collections: Welch Group, Mint Construction, Gary's Gardening Services, Solid Steel, AutoGlass, M&DH, Bartlett Tree Experts, HBC Logistics, GBRS Ltd, Shuttleworth Collection & Gardens, AMEY and Truesilver. Around 65 volunteers offered their time to support the collections, making this incredible fundraising achievement possible.”

Last year, Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. The charity also offers bereavement support through its online community forum, free bereavement counselling service and Grief Kind Spaces in Bedfordshire, and other parts of the country.

For more information on fundraising events, contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice 01767 642412 or email: [email protected]

Discover more about Sue Ryder at www.sueryder.org