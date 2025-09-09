Sue Ryder stands in solidarity at Milton Keynes Pride March

Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 16:22 BST
Alice Green
Sue Ryder is committed to providing inclusive palliative care and grief support, ensuring dignity and respect for every person. Through services like Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger or in people’s homes, the charity remains focused on providing expert and compassionate care.

This year, Sue Ryder is embracing the theme of ‘equality without exception’ and encourages local residents to join them in attending Milton Keynes Pride on 13 September, standing proudly alongside LGBTQ+ patients, staff, volunteers, and supporters.

Alice Green, Regional Head of Clinical Transformation at Sue Ryder, joined the celebrations at Milton Keynes Pride 2024. Reflecting on her positive experience of the event Alice shared: “The atmosphere was amazing, and I was so proud to be there alongside my supportive Sue Ryder friends and colleagues. It was such a joy-filled experience, with so much to see and do throughout the day. There were opportunities for us to chat to people about the work that we do at Sue Ryder and to share more about what a compassionate, supportive place it is to work. I would encourage everyone to come along to Milton Keynes Pride on the 13 September.”

Sue Ryder’s commitment to equity and inclusion extends beyond Pride celebrations. The charity’s Rainbow Badge initiative, launched in 2023, trains team members in LGBTQ+ identities, terminology, and allyship - creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone. To date, 1,775 Sue Ryder colleagues have completed their Rainbow Badge training.

Jayde Newman-Jones, Inclusion, Diversity, and Wellbeing Manager at Sue Ryder, said: “The evidence that LGBTQ+ people have disproportionately worse health outcomes is compelling and consistent. At Sue Ryder, we are committed to providing expert, compassionate care to all individuals while visibly standing with the LGBTQ+ community. Joining a Pride March is an important step in continuing this work.”

For more information about Milton Keynes Pride, taking place on Saturday 13 September visit: mkpridefestival.com

For more information on Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice visit sueryder.org/stjohns

