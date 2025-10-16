Sue Ryder seeks new volunteers to help support grieving people

Sue Ryder is appealing for volunteers in Bedfordshire to help support grieving people at its Grief Kind Space in Keysoe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces are free community weekly drop-in sessions led by trained volunteers, providing a safe, informal, and supportive place where people who have experienced loss can come together to share, listen, and feel supported.

The group, which has been in operation since June 2024, takes place each Tuesday from 10am until noon at Keysoe International, Keysoe Café, Church Road, Keysoe, MK44 2JP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Parkinson, Area Coordinator for Grief Kind Spaces in the East of England said: “Through our research, we found that 88% people told us they felt alone in their grief*. That’s why we have been working to open more Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces across the country, giving people living with grief access to in-person, peer-to-peer support.

Sue Ryder are seeing new volunteers for its Grief Kind Space in Keysoe.

“To ensure we can remain open, recruiting volunteers is vital. We encourage anyone with the passion and willingness to help their community to get in touch. By volunteering, you can help ensure that no one faces grief alone.”

Tina continued: “All our volunteers receive training and ongoing support. While no previous experience is needed, every volunteer is selected with care and given the tools they need for the role.”

Sarah Stoute, CEO at Keysoe International said: “Our mission is to improve the lives and well-being of people across the county, and we are delighted to partner with Sue Ryder in offering these weekly sessions. Over time, the group has flourished, with many participants forming lasting friendships - we hear laughter coming from the group each week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to encourage others to consider volunteering. Supporting those navigating grief and bereavement is not only meaningful but incredibly rewarding.”

The Keysoe Grief Kind Space is one of three in Bedfordshire, joining well-established sessions held at Milton Ernest Garden Centre and Moggerhanger Village Hall.

The Moggerhanger Grief Kind Space is held at Moggerhanger Village Hall, Blunham Rd, Bedford MK44 3RB on Wednesdays from 10am to noon.

The Milton Ernest Grief Kind Space is held at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest, MK44 1SH on Thursdays from 10am to noon.

There is no need to register, just pop along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about becoming a Grief Kind Space volunteer visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer or email [email protected]

For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2025 visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces