Sue Ryder nurse urges community to “jump in” for charity’s first Big Dip Bedford

‘Brrr’ave Sue Ryder Nurse Donna Giddings from Bedford will be swapping her uniform for swimwear this December to take on an exhilarating cold-water challenge for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford on Sunday 1 December at Woburn Lido in Bedfordshire will see participants plunge into cold water for up to a 30-minute sponsored swim, raising vital funds to support the charity’s expert and compassionate care.

Donna, 59, has worked at Sue Ryder John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger for over six years, supporting people with life-limiting conditions and their families. This will be the first time she has taken on a charity challenge of this kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I too live with a life-limiting condition and the last year has been particularly difficult for me. Sue Ryder has supported me when I needed them most, they have always had my back,” Donna shares.

Sue Ryder Nurse Donna Giddings will be braving the cold water for the charity where she works

“I decided to sign up for the Big Dip Bedford to thank everyone for being so fantastic to me, as well as to raise money so that we can continue our vital care for others. It’s a personal challenge for me too.

“Getting into my swimming costume and jumping into cold water in December seems absolutely barmy to me so I hope it encourages people to dip deep and support Sue Ryder.”

Donna has already raised more than £250 in donations which will go towards helping the palliative and bereavement support charity to ensure that everyone approaching the end of life or living with grief can access the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so grateful to everyone who has donated to my fundraising target so far. I only expected to raise £100 but I have gone way over that!”

“To anyone thinking about signing up for the Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford, I say go for it, or ‘jump in’, and challenge yourself and help our fantastic charity continue to be there for families when it matters.”

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We can’t wait to welcome people to our first Sue Ryder Big Dip Bedford this December for what is expected to be a fun and exhilarating event to kick off the festive season.

“The Big Dip is open to anyone aged 18 or over, we just ask that before signing up you familiarise yourselves with the safety guidance around cold water swimming which can be found on the NOWCA website. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up today at www.sueryder.org/BigDipBedford or contact the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice fundraising team via email [email protected] or by calling 01767 642 412.

Tickets cost £12 with a minimum fundraising total of £60. Registration closes on 25 November.

Find out more about cold water swimming here: Cold Water Swimming: A Safety Guide - NOWCA - Official website