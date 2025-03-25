Sue Ryder nurse takes on Landmark Half Marathon Challenge

Jo will be taking on the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder.

A nurse from Tempsford is preparing to swap her uniform for running gear as she takes on the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise vital funds for national palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder.

Jo Bettles, 41, will be taking to the streets of London on Sunday 6 April to fundraise for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, where she has worked for over a decade.

Reflecting on her dual passions, Jo shared: “I love my job at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, and I also love running, so I thought I’d combine the two! The hospice will always be the charity I support for events like this.”

Taking in many of the city’s most iconic sights and monuments, the London Landmarks Half Marathon is a closed road, central London run and is the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster.

Hot on the heels of the TTP Cambridge Half Marathon earlier this month - where Jo achieved an impressive time of 2 hours and 25 minutes - this event marks another milestone in an ambitious six-month fundraising challenge. With the support of daughter Ruby, Jo is also planning a craft fair at Moggerhanger Village Hall on Saturday, 29 March, from 1.00 to 4.00 pm.

Jo, who dreams of running the iconic London Marathon one day, has been rigorously training for the upcoming race. Her training schedule includes three runs a week, ranging from 5K to 10 miles, complemented by regular strength sessions at the gym.

With 20,000 runners expected to participate in what promises to be the largest London Landmarks Half Marathon yet, Jo explained what drives her passion for running: “I run in memory of all the patients that I have had the pleasure of caring for over the years.”

To support Jo’s fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page: Jo Bettles is fundraising for Sue Ryder

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns