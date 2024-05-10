The colourful spectacle highlighted fun fashion and super styles created by students at the college’s High Street training salon.

In the afternoon a traffic-stopping parade of models in costumes took place as they “catwalked” from the Brooks salon to the Corn Exchange

Main sponsors, BedfordBID, who represent 100s of town centre businesses, are running a photo competition with prizes of Love Bedford vouchers to spend in shops, restaurants and more.

Anyone submitting a photo of the show and the sights, and posting it on Instagram before May 30th 2024 is in with a chance. Tag:

@lovebedford1

@bakerbrothersdiamonds

@brooks_bedford college

Baker Brothers Diamonds sponsored a special award.

Other sponsors were Goodwill, dermatologica, Aston & Fincher, Ellisons, The Arc, 360 Photo booth and All Ears.

