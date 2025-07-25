Students from across Central Beds to represent England at UDO World Street Dance Championships
Dancers from Fundamentalz Dance, based in Ampthill and Wixams, have qualified across multiple team, crew, and individual disciplines, and are now training hard to represent the county and England on the global stage — competing against the best street dance talent from more than 40 countries around the world.
Students as young as 6 years old from Ampthill, Flitwick, Maulden, Flitton and Greenfield, Wixams, Elstow and beyond will be heading to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in August for four days of intense competition and match and improve on the success of the school’s senior team Gen-Z that placed fourth in the U16 team category at least year’s event.
Mia Beaney, 20, principal of Fundamentalz Dance, who will also be competing at the World Championship, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement and a proud moment for me and all our incredible parents. The dedication, energy, and passion these young dancers bring to every rehearsal and performance is truly inspiring as they gear up for this unforgettable journey.”