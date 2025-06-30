Students at Wootton school get behind dad’s charity trek up Everest

Students from a Bedfordshire school are gearing up to help a local dad in a charity challenge to climb Everest.

Pupils at Wootton Upper School are rallying behind Ian Earey who is scaling the world’s highest mountain in October, to raise money for learning disability charity Hft.

Ian’s daughter Hollie, 15, attends the school and when students heard about his upcoming challenge, agreed to help with fundraising.

Ian, 36, from Bedford gave a presentation to year nine and 10 students about the work of Hft and its impact on social care and learning disabled adults.

Hft Bedfordshire Head of Care and Support Ian Earey with students from Wootton Upper School and Wootton School Upper Head of School Carrie McMorn.

Students will begin their fundraising to support Ian’s trek in the new academic year, starting in September.

Ian, who is Head of Care and Support at Hft Bedfordshire said: “A huge thank you must go to Wootton Upper’s Head of School Carrie McMorn and all the students who have agreed to get involved and fundraise to support my challenge.

“I'm excited to see what fundraising initiatives the students come up with.”

Ian has worked in social care all his life. His mum was a care home manager.

Ian, who started his own career in adult social care as a support worker, also has a niece Evelyn who has Down Syndrome and an auntie and cousin who have learning disabilities.

“Climbing Everest and raising money for Hft is all about doing my bit to make sure that services like ours continue and are protected for all those who may need them in the future,” said Ian.

“When I started as a support worker I loved the fact that my work could have a positive impact on a person’s day.

“Now I lead a team at Hft, I feel my work and the decisions I take have a positive impact on lots of peoples’ days.”

The challenge – led by experienced guides - will see Ian start his epic journey in Kathmandu.

Their trip will see him traverse spectacular gorges, hike across suspension bridges and past majestic peaks to make the 5,364 metre journey to Everest Base Camp.

Anyone who wants to support Ian’s challenge can donate at: www.justgiving.com/page/teamhfteverestbasecampchallenge