Students at Biddenham International School & Sports College celebrate best ever A level results

The school has posted its best results ever with five of its own teachers’ children achieving outstanding A level results.

Top performer was Justin Grosu who posted 4 A*s in Maths. Further Maths, Physics and Computer Studies followed by Beth Davison, who attained 2 As in Drama and EPQ and 2 Bs in Chemistry and Biology.

Principal David Bailey said: “Once again Biddenham kids have surpassed themselves and made their parents proud. This year many of those parents have been their children’s teachers as five teaching staff at Biddenham had their own kids sitting A levels.

“Our top performer was Justin Grosu who posted 4 A*’s in Maths. Further Maths, Physics and Computer Studies and is taking up a degree apprenticeship with JP Morgan. His Dad is a longstanding Maths teaching legend at Biddenham and, needless to say, is incredibly proud of his son’s achievement.

“Secondly, we have Head of school, Eleanor Grylls’ daughter, Beth Davison, who attained an amazing 2 As in Drama and EPQ and 2 Bs in Chemistry and Biology.

“We then had Eve Piotrowski achieving 2 As and 2 Bs making Assistant Head Caroline Finney very proud as she takes up a place in mum’s homeland of Scotland, to study Social Anthropology at Edinburgh University.

“Rayhan Miah did wonderfully well getting two A*s and two As Computing. in Maths, Physics, Computing and Further Maths and is off to study at Imperial College London.

"We also had the wonderfully named and wonderful student, Amour Amour attaining 1A*, 3As and a B in 5 difficult A levels - what a star he is. Sahir Mahmood achieved an A* in Maths, As in Physics and Chemistry and a B in Biology while Nahla Jahan also got an A* in Law, A in Psychology and a Distinction in Sport.

“Grace Dilley Got an A*, A and B in Maths, Further Maths and Physics. Last, but not least, is Rabia Zeb who got 2 A*s and 2 Bs.

“Great students, great teachers and we are proud of them all.”

Biddenham School A-level results day Justin Grosu pictured with his Dad, a former Maths teacher at Biddenham School

Biddenham School A-level results day Principal David Bailey pictured with Arabia Zeb.

Biddenham School A-level results day Eve Piotrowski pictured with proud mum, Caroline Finney.

Biddenham School A-level results day Principal David Bailey pictured with Nahla Jahlan and Nahida Begum.