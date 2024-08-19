StreetLink partners with StreetVet and Street Paws to support individuals and pets sleeping rough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

StreetLink partners with StreetVet and Street Paws to better support individuals sleeping rough and their pets. This collaboration allows homeless individuals to access veterinary care and pet-friendly services, ensuring they don't have to choose between their well-being and their pets'.

On August 17th, we recognised International Homeless Animals Day, which highlighted the urgent need to address the challenges faced by millions of animals living without a home or access to medical care. These animals are often vulnerable and in need of essential support and protection.

For many experiencing homelessness, their pets are a crucial source of companionship and comfort. However, accessing veterinary care and pet-friendly accommodations can be extremely challenging while living on the streets. In response, StreetLink, StreetVet, and Street Paws have partnered to provide the necessary care and support for both homeless individuals and their animal companions.

Identifying individuals with pets through StreetLink

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small black dog places its paw on its owner's hand

StreetLink’s mission is to connect individuals sleeping rough across England and Wales with the vital support services they need. It does this by enabling members of the public and those sleeping rough to submit an alert.

A key part of this collaborative approach is StreetLink's enhanced online platform, which now allows the public and individuals sleeping rough to indicate if they have a pet or animal companion when self-referring for support services. This addition enables StreetLink to quickly identify situations where an individual and their animal may require support from StreetVet or Street Paws.

Working alongside StreetVet

StreetVet, a national charity which is also a registered veterinary practice has helped care for more than 2,800 pets across the UK. StreetVet provides free essential veterinary care and services directly to the pets of those experiencing homelessness. Their team of over 600 volunteer vets and nurses take the practice to the pavement and have performed more than 10,200 consultations. They provide check-ups, vaccinations, microchipping, preventative care, and also supply daily pet essentials like food, harnesses, collars and toys. If a pet needs more complex treatment or surgery, StreetVet will get the pet booked into a veterinary practice and cover the costs.

StreetVet also operates the StreetVet Accredited Hostel Scheme, working with temporary accommodation providers across the UK to make more hostels pet-friendly. For any organisation that joins the scheme, StreetVet helps with pet policies, an e-learning platform for hostel staff as well as providing free veterinary care and services and daily pet essentials to StreetVet registered pets in those establishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this collaboration, when an individual sleeping rough self-refers via StreetLink's digital platform and indicates they have a pet in need their alert is also sent to StreetVet for their clinical team to investigate, to ensure the animal receives any necessary treatment. This collaborative approach allows us to address the interconnected needs of individuals and their pets.

Joining forces with Street Paws

Since its inception in 2016 Street Paws has worked directly with pet owners experiencing homelessness to change the way they access services and ensure no one is forced to choose between their pet and a safe place to sleep. Their outreach work allowed them to understand the larger needs of homeless pet owners, leading them to pioneer the Dog Champion Scheme; partnering with hostels to support them in becoming pet friendly.

Led by the needs of their clients, Street Paws offers free veterinary treatment and training to encourage responsible pet ownership. They provide check-ups, vaccinations, microchipping, preventative care, as well as essential pet supplies. Any pet registered to the Dog Champion Scheme will be able to access one to one support from the Street Paws team who can arrange more involved veterinary treatment at no cost when needed.

Street Paws recognises the need to help change the system not just treat the symptom. Their team are on hand to signpost clients to support services and assist homeless pet owners to find accommodation, thus breaking the homelessness cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Paws operates across the North of England and will receive alerts from StreetLink's self-referral option when a pet owner experiencing homelessness is referred. This connection to Street Paws' resources, empowers individuals to access the services they need in addition to vital vet care.

A collaborative approach to a complex issue

By combining StreetLink, StreetVet and Street Paws efforts, we’re taking a major step towards providing comprehensive support for individuals and pets living on the streets. We understand that the challenges of homelessness are complex and require multifaceted solutions.

These new partnerships will allow us to holistically address the diverse needs of this vulnerable population in a more effective and compassionate manner.

We invite local authorities, outreach teams and the general public to join us in this collective effort by reporting individuals sleeping rough via our digital platform and indicating if a pet is present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, we can ensure that no person or pet is left behind on the path out of homelessness and towards stability.

For more information on how to get involved or to learn about reporting rough sleeping effectively, please visit thestreetlink.org.uk