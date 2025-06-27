State-of-the-art centre to enhance careers of next generation of social care professionals

A state-of-the-art facility in Bedfordshire is set to enhance the careers of the area’s next generation of health and social care professionals.

Run by Keys Group, one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist care, support and education for children and adults, the facility – called the Innovation Centre - will not only be used as a training hub for its own colleagues, but will also be open to other organisations, individuals and the community for their use.

The Innovation Centre, in Wyboston, will also play its part in protecting the environment. Keys’ training partner provider, Impact Futures/The Childcare Company, have joined forces with the Woodland Trust to plant a tree for every learner who completes their apprenticeship in 2025.

To mark this inspiring initiative, representatives from Impact Futures/The Childcare Company will join Keys at a special opening event being held on Wednesday July 2nd. During the day they will plant three trees in the Innovation Centre garden to celebrate the achievements of some of Keys’ exceptional apprentices.

The Innovation Centre itself boasts ‘best-in-class’ facilities. Alongside a dedicated training team it includes an ‘at home’ simulation suite which allows training in essential areas such as manual handling, fire evacuation and others to take place in a ‘real world’ environment. There is also a sensory suite, outdoor learning space, ICT suite, prayer room and a number of flexible training rooms and classrooms.

The Centre will not only be used for training Keys’ colleagues. The facilities can be hired by other organisations or individuals either as a training venue, or a community space. Learners will be able to gain first-hand, practical experience through courses such as Emergency First Aid at Work (including paediatric first aid), Active Support, Introduction to Autism and Understanding the Perspective of the People We Support.

Kelly Pirotte, Group Head of Learning and Development at Keys Group, said: “I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in helping to get this ambitious project across the line.

“As an organisation, our aim always is to ensure everyone we support receives the very best care and support possible, and to do so, high quality training is key. This facility allows us to offer that training, not only for our own team members, but more widely too meaning that many more people have the opportunity to learn in a truly state-of-the-art training environment.

“We also are very proud to be positive and proactive members of the communities in which we work and we want to make sure we maximise the benefits of what is here for local people. We want to make sure as many people as possible have easy access to education and career opportunities in health and social care, so we can work to improve not only the population’s health, but also improve access to good education and employment opportunities.

“Health and social care is a key employment sector in the Bedford and Cambridgeshire area and the Innovation Centre is well placed to help reduce any skill gaps and recruit local talent into the sector with its award-winning trainers delivering courses within a vibrant and real-life simulated setting.”

Elizabeth Hasdell, External Contracts Manager at Keys will be based at the centre. She said, “The Innovation Centre, with its state-of-the-art facilities, is a fantastic asset, and we are delighted to welcome the local community and partners to join us at our open day on July 2nd 2025. Everyone is welcome to come along and find out more about the facility and what it can offer for them.”

The Innovation Centre opening event is taking place between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday July 2nd at Wyboston, Bedford, MK44 3AS.