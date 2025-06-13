St John North Bedfordshire Network launches in Bedford town centre

Last weekend, the North Bedfordshire Network held its official launch event in Bedford Town Centre. Despite the threat of rain, eighteen adults, Cadets, and Badgers from the Network engaged with members of the public to raise awareness of first aid and offer hands-on learning opportunities.

Throughout the day, the team spoke with approximately 180 members of the public, including many children. Visitors were invited to take part in a range of first aid activities and received a first aid Z-Card to take home.

The most popular activity was CPR, with demonstrations and practice sessions using adult, child, and infant manikins. One manikin provided real-time feedback on chest compression performance. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn how to use an AED.

Other topics included managing choking incidents, with participants using a training vest to simulate treatment techniques. The team also demonstrated how to take basic health observations, such as blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen levels, and offered guidance on treating bleeding and dressing wounds.

The event was supported by visits from the St John Ambulance Bedfordshire team, local MP Mohammad Yasin, and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, who showed particular interest in the Cadet-led demonstrations. The day also sparked interest from four individuals keen to explore volunteering opportunities with St John Ambulance.

Steve Wilson, Network Training Lead, said: “We’re really pleased with how the launch event went. It was a great opportunity to connect with the public and share some essential first aid knowledge in a hands-on and approachable way. I’d like to thank everyone who took part and helped make the day such a success. Our local volunteers are looking forward to continuing this work in the community—helping people stay safe and confident in their ability to respond in an emergency.”

The launch event highlighted the collaborative efforts of the North Bedfordshire Network and its commitment to community engagement and first aid education.