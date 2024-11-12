Sports to be celebrated in new season of ‘Fantastic Noise’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest series of the University of Bedfordshire’s in-house podcast is being released this November with a focus on sports and the utilisation of social media, to inspire emerging content creators through the help of expert guests from the BBC and trending podcasts.

Fantastic Noise – created and produced by Terry Lee, Senior Lecturer in Radio & Audio with the University’s School of Arts & Creative Industries – is designed for anyone interested in the world of multimedia platforms, including radio and podcasts, and the power of social media content.

With episodes released weekly, the first will be available to listen to across all podcast platforms from 12th November.

Speaking about series six, Terry said: “The radio and podcasting world is full of people with invaluable perspectives and, increasingly, multimedia expertise. These four new episodes of Fantastic Noise are designed to share unique insights with our students and listeners, inspiring the next generation of content creators with a special focus on the power – and influence – of social media. The University of Bedfordshire is committed to bridging academia with industry, offering our students access to audio leaders of today so that they can shape tomorrow’s media landscape.”

Former Beds student Ryan Dilks is the co-host of the Second Tier podcast

Special guests who will be speaking about their careers and offering industry advice on the podcast will include award-winning producer, Trevor Dann; Grace Mailey, producer of the BBC’s Fantasy 606 podcast; Sonny Madden, host of the boxing-fuelled Propa Podcast; and Championship football fan Ryan Dilks, who is one half of the Second Tier podcast hosting duo.

Ryan – a former Bedfordshire student and Radio LaB manager who graduated in 2015 with a degree in Sports Journalism – commented: "I was very happy to chat to Terry on the Fantastic Noise podcast about my journey in creating the Second Tier podcast. The University of Bedfordshire really helped me on my way to fulfilling my potential and gave me a platform

to learn what I needed to succeed in the broadcast journalism industry. I'll always be grateful to Radio LaB and all the brilliant lecturers who supported me."

In addition to discussing their inspirational journeys within the multimedia landscape, these industry insiders will be able to give listeners as steer on the important cross-over between audio, visual and social media content in the ever-developing digital world.

This is the sixth season of the University's Fantastic Noise podcast, hosted and produced by lecturer Terry Lee

Click here to listen to all past and new episodes of the University’s Fantastic Noise podcast – and check out Bedfordshire’s new Social Media Content Creation undergraduate degree, as well as the popular Sports Journalism course.