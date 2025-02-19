Sport England’s Movement Fund helps local charity continue supporting people with Parkinson’s

The Bedford MS Therapy Centre is grateful to receive a generous grant from Sport England’s Movement Fund to help them continue improving the health of people with Parkinson's, as well as MS, at their facility in Bedford.

The Bedford MS Therapy Centre has been enhancing the lives of people with MS for over 40 years. A substantial grant from The Harpur Trust in summer 2024 enabled the charity to expand its support to people with Parkinson’s.

Further support from Sport England’s Movement Fund enables the charity to continue providing access to physical activity to improve the health and wellbeing of the Parkinson's community. The charity would also like to acknowledge BeActive, a local organisation focussed on helping the community live healthier lives, for their guidance.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition globally. It is a progressive disorder causing symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and difficulties with balance and coordination. The charity provides a wide range of group and 1on1 activities to help manage symptoms and slow down progression: Physiotherapy, Specialist Parkinson’s Exercise, Cardiovascular & Strength classes, Hydrotherapy, Balance classes, both seated and standing Pilates, access to a gym with specialised equipment, Boxercise, and more. All are targeted to varying ability levels.

Their complementary therapies aim to enhance overall wellbeing and mental health. Users can access counselling, acupuncture, reflexology, specialist massage, Art as Therapy workshops and more. Regular educational sessions raise awareness about the importance of early intervention, symptom management, and treatment options.

By providing a space that was previously missing locally, the charity has created a social hub, fostering a sense of community. The Sport England grant has helped them build stronger support networks in the Parkinson’s community.

A Parkinson’s user states, “The charity has given me the opportunity to exercise at my own level and pace. I have fairly advanced Parkinson's, but I can access suitable activities despite being in a wheelchair. It has helped me socially as well as physically.”

Chair, Dr Kay Taylor, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "We are very grateful to Sport England for this funding that will allow us to expand our reach and enhance our services, making a tangible difference in the lives of people living with Parkinson's and their families. This support is crucial in enabling us to continue to support this patient group in greater numbers. Taking part in the physical activities funded by this grant will undoubtedly lead to improved outcomes for those living with Parkinson's.”

For more information about this service or to learn how you can support their initiatives, please email [email protected] or call 01234 325781.

For more details, please visit the charity’s website: www.mscentrebedsandnorthants.com