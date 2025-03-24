Splashes of the past: Mums and (now not so!) little ones revisit swimming lessons memories this Mother’s Day

Tamsin and Syd

This Mother’s Day, Water Babies Bucks & Beds is diving into the archives, reconnecting with mums who once guided their once-little (and now not-so-little!) swimmers through their first splashes in the water. With a collection of underwater snapshots and heartwarming stories, these mums – now Water Babies teachers! – celebrate the joy, laughter and lasting memories that began in the water – proving that some experiences make waves for a lifetime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, dives into the past as she shares her own swimming memories with her daughter and catches up with two other mums to reminisce about first splashes, big milestones and where their little ones are now.

Tamsin’s daughter Syd (27), Karen’s children Lucy and Jake, and Katie’s kids Robyn (9) and Wren (5) have all grown up with a love for the water. Through Water Babies, these families have built confidence, skills and a lifelong connection to swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A true water lover, Tamsin couldn’t wait to introduce her daughter, Syd, to the joys of splashing and swimming. “I was first taken swimming when I was three weeks old. Now, I’m 27, and although I don’t get the change to be in the water every day as a tech consultant, it’s still where I feel most comfortable. My love of swimming quickly morphed into a love of scuba diving, and I have been lucky enough to dive in some incredible locations and see some amazing wildlife. My favourite thing is to be in the water, whether it be in the pool or the sea,” said Syd.

“I was so excited to get Syd in the water from an early age – swimming has always been a huge part of my life, and I wanted her to experience that same joy. Watching her go from splashing in the pool to diving in the ocean has been so special!” added Tamsin.

Water Babies teacher Karen first discovered Water Babies back in 2009 when her daughter Lucy was six months of age, and introduced her son Jake to the water at just a few weeks old. A swimmer herself – having competed for her county and with a dad who swam for Team GB – Karen was eager to get Lucy in the water but had no idea baby swimming lessons even existed until a friend introduced her to Water Babies. From that very first class, she was hooked!

“Water babies taught both of my children how to swim! It’s that simple! Holidays were always just incredible as being in and around swimming pools wasn’t new to them! Now as a teacher, so many parents tell us swimming lessons are their favourite part of the week. Recently, I was told about a first birthday party for a little boy in my class, where Mum was inviting all the other babies in the class! It’s not just the many benefits that swimming affords; it’s so much more than that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, Lucy is flipping through the air in cheerleading, Jake is scoring goals on the football field, and I’m still loving every moment in the water. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve all come!” said Karen.

Katie, a real water enthusiast, was thrilled to share the magic of the water with her little ones, Robyn and Wren. With a love for all things water, Katie and her husband wanted their kids to feel just as at home in the pool as they did. From those very first Water Babies lessons, it was clear that swimming would become a huge part of their family’s life.

“We loved every single Water Babies moment – from bonding in the pool and cheering on our little ones to the laughter-filled Saturday morning lessons and even the unforgettable photoshoots. The teachers were amazing – and still are! The memories we made will last a lifetime. They are both happy and confident in the water, as much underneath it as on top of it. It doesn’t faze them one little bit, and it’s the best feeling knowing your little ones can swim and are aware of water safety.

“Robyn is now nine and Wren is nearly six – with a ton of sass – and both are total water babies! Whether they’re swimming, surfing, kayaking or diving under the waves, they’re completely at home in the water. Wren even insists she’s going to be a mermaid – and honestly, I believe her!” said Katie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so special to look back and see how these little swimmers have grown – not just in the water, but in life! Water Babies is about so much more than just swimming – it’s about building confidence, friendships and a lifelong love of the water,” concluded Tamsin.

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds