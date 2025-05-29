Speaker of Bedford Borough Council raises awareness of Addison’s Disease

On Thursday, 29 May, Councillor Colleen Atkins, Speaker of Bedford Borough Council, held a stall at Borough Hall to mark Addison’s Disease Day.

Addison’s disease is a rare endocrine condition where the adrenal glands are unable to produce steroid hormones which are essential for life. The condition affects roughly 1 in 10,000 people in the UK of different ages, and both genders.

President John F Kennedy (JFK) had Addison’s Disease and his birthday, 29th May, is recognised as Addison’s Disease Day in the UK.

Having a rare condition can be challenging, especially as it is an ‘invisible disability’. Not all healthcare professionals have heard or treated someone with adrenal insufficiency.

Without treatment, Addison’s Disease and adrenal insufficiency can lead to a life-threatening emergency called an adrenal crisis which can be rapidly fatal.

People with this condition need to become experts in their own health. They also need to carry a ‘Steroid Dependent’ emergency medical card, wear a medical alert jewellery and always have an emergency injection kit, so that if needed, they can give themselves, or be given, an emergency dose of hydrocortisone.

Councillor Colleen Atkins said: “Having lost both adrenal glands and a kidney to cancer, I have the unique opportunity as Speaker with Addison’s to use that platform to raise awareness of the rare condition by holding a stall and through publicity.

I held the stall with professionally produced materials supplied by ADSHG (Addison’s Disease Self Help Group), the Addison’s Disease charity recognised and supported by endocrine professionals.

It was good to speak with members of staff who were unaware of the condition, as so many people still are. I explained the symptoms and the importance of diagnosis and the treatment needed.”

Information about Addison’s disease and adrenal insufficiency can be found on the Addison’s Disease Self Help Group (ADSHG) website at: www.addisonsdisease.org.uk