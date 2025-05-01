Solidaire Solicitors introduces innovative settlement agreement calculator
The new digital tool simplifies the often complex process of calculating settlement payments by factoring in key elements such as:
Notice pay
Unused holiday entitlement
Redundancy pay (if applicable)
Compensation for loss of employment
Tax implications
"Negotiating a settlement agreement can be daunting, especially when individuals are unsure of their entitlements," said Bodrul Amin, Principal Solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors. "Our calculator provides transparency, empowering employees and businesses to approach discussions with confidence."
How It Works
Users input details such as salary, length of service, and contract terms, and the calculator generates an estimated settlement range. While not a substitute for legal advice, it offers a helpful starting point for negotiations.
Solidaire Solicitors emphasises that each case is unique and encourages users to seek tailored legal guidance for formal agreements. The tool is available for free on their website www.solidaire.co.uk
Why It Matters
With workplace disputes and redundancies on the rise, this innovation aligns with Solidaire’s commitment to accessible legal solutions. Employers, HR professionals, and employees alike can benefit from clearer, data-driven insights.