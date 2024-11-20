Social Work Award success for two Bedfordshire graduates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two graduates from the University of Bedfordshire have received the top prize of ‘Gold’ at the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2024, recognising their contributions as newly qualified Social Workers.

Holly Shreeves was celebrated in the category of ‘Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year’, while Elizabeth Okankor Badu took home the prize for ‘Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year’.

Holly and Elizabeth both studied Social Work courses with the School of Society, Community and Health and now work for Central Bedfordshire Council.

Established in 2006, the Social Worker of the Year Awards promotes positive stories from the profession and gives recognition to those improving the lives of the people they support.

Elizabeth was praised for treating everyone with dignity and respect and demonstrating a strong commitment to social work values and a creative approach to practice.

Speaking about her win, Elizabeth said: “I was truly grateful just to be nominated with input from various managers, colleagues, people in the community and service users – let alone being shortlisted. To receive this Gold award feels unreal. There are so many incredible Social Workers, and I'm honoured to be recognised not only by my local authority but also nationally. The best is still yet to come!”

Meanwhile, it was highlighted that Holly had professionally dealt with some complex and challenging cases within her first year of work, including a young person at high risk of criminal exploitation.

Holly said: “The Social Worker of the Year Awards was an incredible night. I feel extremely fortunate to have won the award for the Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the year. However, more than this, it was amazing to be surrounded by so many dedicated, passionate and determined social workers.”

Dr Alison Tresidder, Executive Dean of Faculty of Health and Social Sciences at the University of Bedfordshire, added: “This incredible achievement reflects the dedication, talent, and passion our graduates bring to the field of social work, positively impacting lives and communities. These awards not only highlight the remarkable work of these individuals but also underscore the excellence of the education and training provided by our Faculty.

“We are immensely proud of their accomplishments, which inspire current and future students to strive for excellence and make a real difference in society. On behalf of the Faculty, we extend our warmest congratulations to the award winners and thank them for being such exemplary ambassadors of our programme.”

Find out more about courses and facilities available at the University of Bedfordshire by visiting an Open Day: www.beds.ac.uk/open-days/