Social enterprise ambassador outlines work of joint policing scheme

Across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire, the Joint Protective Services (JPS) scrutiny panel facilitated by Att10tive operate as a vital shared policing resource that enhances accountability and public trust, writes Mahnoor Usman.

In an era when community confidence in policing is under increasing scrutiny, the JPS’s model of collaboration and transparency offers a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the diverse communities they serve.

The Joint Protective Services is a collaborative policing initiative that unites specialist units across the three counties, commonly referred to as BCH. By sharing officers, equipment, and specialist training, this partnership makes it possible for smaller forces such as Bedfordshire to access critical resources that would otherwise be financially or logistically out of reach.

The JPS includes the following specialist units:

The JPS panel

Armed Policing Unit – tackling armed incidents and providing high-risk operational support

– deploying trained canines for search, tracking, and suspect apprehension

– ensuring road safety and responding to traffic-related incidents

Together, these teams work across the three counties acting mainly as a support and backup services to the three main police forces of the counties.

To meet its transparency and accountability obligations one of the most innovative aspects of the JPS police force was commissioning an independent scrutiny panel by an organisation known for its diverse engagement.

The establishment of the panel run by Att10tvie which is a forum designed to review police conduct, particularly the use of force has raised the profile of the JPS unit across the three counties. The panel consist of trained community members who assess real body-worn camera footage and assign a traffic-light rating system to the outcomes of their deliberations:

Green – use of force deemed appropriate

– force used with concerns or mitigating factors

– inappropriate use of force requiring feedback or disciplinary review

This transparent process not only holds officers accountable but also empowers residents who are involved in the panel to actively shape local policing standards. It’s an essential tool for promoting fairness, rebuilding trust, and fostering a sense of mutual responsibility.

As a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive Social Enterprise, I had the opportunity to join the JPS scrutiny panel at just 17. This experience was both eye-opening and empowering. Too often, young people are side-lined from discussions about justice and safety—even though these issues affect us deeply.

The JPS scrutiny panel welcome participants from the age of 16 and up, encouraging a broad spectrum of voices—including young people, minority groups, and residents with lived experience of policing. When such diverse perspectives are valued, decisions become more inclusive, and outcomes are more representative of the community as a whole.

Att10tive plays a key role in this process by preparing and supporting young participants, ensuring they are confident, informed, and able to contribute meaningfully. By offering training in areas such as professional communication, assertiveness, and critical thinking, we ensure that the voices of tomorrow’s leaders are heard today.

In many areas of the three counties where conversations around policing, diversity, and social cohesion are ongoing—scrutiny panels present an opportunity for understanding and bridge building. When residents collaborate to assess policing methods and suggest improvements, they lay the groundwork for safer streets, more efficient policing and stronger relationships between the forces and local people.

Importantly, scrutiny panels aren’t just about evaluating officers; they’re about listening. Listening to parents worried about their children's safety. Listening to young people navigating the realities of systemic injustice. Listening to frontline officers who want constructive feedback—not repeated condemnation.

This open dialogue helps to dismantle stereotypes, foster empathy, and encourage community members to take an active role in shaping local policy. It’s an approach that benefits towns villages and cities across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire.

Att10tive has long championed youth empowerment, inclusion, and dialogue. Through workshops, mentoring schemes, and advocacy work, our goal is simple: to ensure communities are informed, engaged, and equipped to make change. We believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are the changemakers of today.

Our coordination of the panel and further collaboration with law enforcement to help protect people but at the same time ensure powers are used fairly, is part of a wider effort to encourage meaningful civic participation, particularly among communities that have historically felt excluded. Whether it's facilitating workshops building professional skills, or hosting creative sector career workshops, Att10tive the organisation I am a member of; is committed to unlocking potential and building bridges.

To truly realise the potential of scrutiny panels, we need more participants. More schools, faith groups, cultural organisations, and community leaders stepping up to nominate members. More young people getting involved in sessions and learning how decisions are made. More everyday residents recognising that they don’t have to be experts to have a voice—they just need to be willing to listen, learn, and speak up.

The JPS scrutiny panel has taken a bold step by constantly being open to deliver training and to engage new people. Now it's up to you—people of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire—to respond. By participating, we move closer to a model of policing that reflects our values and protects our rights.

So let’s ask ourselves: If a safer, fairer community is within reach, what are we waiting for?

Mahnoor Usman is a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive Social Enterprise. Learn more about Att10tive’s mission at Att10tive.com or follow the journey on YouTube and Instagram.