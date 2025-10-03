Snout and about: Tapir Anna takes up residents at Whipsnade Zoo

A NEW ARRIVAL, 11-year-old Brazilian Tapir (Tapirus terrestris) ‘Anna’, has taken up residence at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire. Marking the first time that the conservation Zoo’s visitors will have been able to spot the rainforest resident in more than 55 years, zookeepers hope Anna will be an important ambassador for her threatened species.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South America’s largest land mammal, tapirs can grow up to 2.5m in length and weigh up to 320kg. Anna, who clocks in at 260kg, is roughly the weight of a vending machine.

These unique creatures play a hugely important role in their habitat – acting as nature’s own recycling machine, by eating and dispersing nutrients in their waste. What makes them really unusual is their prehensile snout, which not only serves as useful tool for foraging leaves, but can act as a snorkel when they go for a swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZSL, the international conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, champions the conservation of many unique species, including tapirs, through its EDGE of Existence programme. As well as putting a spotlight on the planet’s most Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered species, EDGE of Existence supports early-career conservationists where they are needed the most, through its EDGE Fellows programme.

Anna the tapir at Whipsnade Zoo

A ZSL EDGE Fellowship alumni has since gone on to establish Nai Conservation – an organisation devoted to the protection of the Baird’s tapir. Esteban Brenes-Mora studied Anna’s cousins, the Endangered Baird’s tapir, during his EDGE Fellowship in Costa Rica, before establishing a long-term monitoring and conservation programme and launching Nai Conservation.

Connor Corrigan, team leader of the large hoofstock section at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “It’s very exciting to be welcoming this amazing species to our Zoo, especially one that hasn't been here since 1970.

“Caring for a new species at our zoo means ZSL can help to grow global understanding of a species through our veterinary work and observations on an individual like Anna, and inspire and teach our visitors about the work ZSL supports through EDGE fellows like Esteban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Brazilian tapirs are classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN red list, they play a vital role in keeping their ecosystem healthy, supporting other species by dispersing seeds, making paths, and promoting forest growth.

Anna the Brazilian tapir at Whipsnade Zoo

Connor added: “Esteban’s research during his ZSL EDGE Fellowship highlighted that sadly all of the ecosystems that tapirs inhabit are threatened by human activity, but this motivated him to do something about it. By growing understanding of the Baird’s tapirs, Esteban was able to devise solutions to tackle the challenges they faced, working with local communities and raising awareness.

“This inspiring work is supported by every visitor who comes to Whipsnade Zoo, where we’re committed to turning all of our visitors into conservationists; we’re sure Anna will inspire many of them!”

Visitors to Whipsnade Zoo this October half term will be able to spot new arrival Anna, as well as enjoying Halloween festivities, at UK’s largest Zoo. Every ticket helps ZSL to protect and restore wildlife around the world: www.whipsnadezoo.org