SMART CJS CRIB Winter Appeal is live

At this time of year all kinds of good causes ask us to dig into our pockets to help them offer extra comfort at Christmas. But what actually happens to your money?

At SMART CJS, the local charity supporting homeless people, a lot goes on the basic necessities – hot food and drink, a warm shower, clothing and shelter. If a homeless client wants it, there is help to gain skills and get into work, much of it done by volunteers.

But before any of that can happen someone on their salaried staff will have met and talked to someone in trouble. And salaries need to be found.

This is the story of the start of a working day for one of SMART’s front-line workers Megan Harris, the story of how she earns the salary that donations help to provide.

‘I arrive at 8am, there’s already a queue outside, huddling by the bins to escape the rain. We open the doors, everyone shuffles in, cold and wet, yet still managing to smile and greet me. One of the regulars even offers to make me a cup of tea as he heads into the dining area. It’s these small gestures that show the incredible resilience of the people we help.

‘Today, there’s a new face in the crowd. A young man, no older than 19, is standing awkwardly by the door. His eyes dart around the room—unsure, scared, and completely overwhelmed. My heart sinks as I notice how exhausted he looks.

"I bring him inside, sit him down, and hand him a hot drink. His story is heartbreaking. He’s been sleeping rough for a week after a falling-out with his stepdad. He thought he could go back home, but his mum has decided it’s best for him to move out. With nowhere to go, he spent last night in a car park, scared and alone.

"As a caseworker, my job is to help. First, I do an assessment, finding out his immediate needs and putting plans in place. He mentions he has ADHD and is starting to panic about running out of his medication. He hadn’t even realised how complicated things would get without an address.

"I reassure him that we can help and arrange for him to see our GP. As he heads off for a meal and a shower, I make it my mission to find him a bed for the night. That is the only goal I have for him today—to make sure he won’t have to spend another night lonely and in fear."

Donations are welcome at any time, but especially at Christmas. Most welcome is money, but SMART also makes good use of sound, warm clothing, waterproofs, blankets, sleeping bags, toiletries and food.

Details of how to help are on their website: smartcjs.org.uk/donate. Or you can donate donate directly to our CRIB Winter Appeal here: smartcjs.enthuse.com/cf/smart-pebend-day-centre-winter-appeal