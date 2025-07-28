Silsoe to launch groundbreaking alternative education hub for local youth

A Community Crowdfunder is now live to help build a unique space blending creativity, fitness, and accredited learning for vulnerable 11–16-year-olds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bold new initiative is underway in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, as local education organisations Directional and The Academy Programme has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring their vision of a transformational Alternative Provision Hub to life.

Designed for young people aged 11 to 16 who are struggling in mainstream education, the Silsoe Alternative Provision Hub will offer a fresh, inclusive model that integrates creative learning, structured physical activity, and nationally recognised qualifications under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project responds to a growing national challenge: over 15% of young people in the UK are not thriving in traditional school settings due to factors like anxiety, neurodiversity, or social, emotional, and mental health needs (SEMH). While there are over 1,500 alternative provisions in the UK, the Silsoe hub is designed to offer something genuinely different.

The Academy Programme - Physical Education

“We believe in the potential of every young person, but they need the right environment to grow,” says The Academy Programme Co-Founder, Hannah Mittoo. “This hub is about giving students who’ve felt left behind a real chance to move, create, learn, and belong.”

Students will begin their day with core academic subjects, including creative English, maths catch-up, and PSHE. Lessons are delivered in small groups, with tailored support that builds both skills and confidence. In English, students explore poetry, journalism, and storytelling, while maths workshops address foundational gaps through hands-on learning. PSHE sessions, designed by a trained sports psychologist, focus on wellbeing, life skills, and emotional growth.

Afternoons shift into creative and physical enrichment, such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music and media production

Songwriting, beat-making, and studio recording

Functional fitness and Olympic weightlifting

Goal setting and self-reflection

Physical education

All sessions contribute toward ASDAN-accredited qualifications, ensuring students gain meaningful credentials while developing personally and academically.

The hub will serve Silsoe and surrounding areas, including Luton, Flitwick, Ampthill, Shefford, and parts of Central Bedfordshire, where many families face long waiting lists or travel distances to access alternative education.

“We are creating a space rooted in the local community but with national relevance,” says Hannah. “This is a pilot for what inclusive, active, creative learning could look like across the country.”

The Crowdfunder campaign is now live, seeking to raise £138,000 to fund the vital setup of the space. This includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist classroom equipment

Professional music production tools

Physical education and gym resources

Centre refurbishment

Staff training to meet ASDAN standards

Enrichment activities like fitness challenges and public showcases

Every donation will directly help launch a hub that could change the trajectory of dozens of young lives in its first year alone.

Support the campaign here:

Together, the Silsoe Alternative Provision Hub will offer a lifeline — not just for students, but for families, schools, and the wider Bedfordshire community.