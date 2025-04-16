SEVA Trust UK (Indian) organised 3rd Educational Support Camp in Punjab, 50 children received educational support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SEVA Trust UK, a Bedford-based charity working in UK and India on Education, Health, Environment and Social-Welfare held its 3rd annual educational assistance camp on 9th April 2025, at Govt. Senior Secondary School, Barundi in Indian state of Punjab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEVA Trust UK (India) Team organised this camp and 50 promising boys and girls from disadvantage families from villages of Pakhowal and Barundi were issued with items of total value of around £1500. Each kit included a school bag, a full stationery set, water bottle, lunch box, an immunity booster kit as well as a large pack of daily use essentials for their families.

On this occasion, SEVA Trust India’s Ludhiana District coordinator Gurdeep Singh Pannu gave a brief summary of late retired headteacher Narinder Singh Sekhon’s life and his contributions in educational field and to society. This camp was organised in his memory. The Trust’s founder Charan Kanwal Singh Sekhon MBE from Bedford attended the event and gave a brief talk to the children in which he urged them to distance themselves from negative thinking, negative people and instead follow the positive approach and work hard. He said a lot children from Punjab villages want to study aboard but they must carefully select the right course and right university and should never fall in the traps of travel agents or try to enter any county illegally. He also urged them to pursue their aims with devotion and vigour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion, Sekhon family donated £2000 for SEVA Trust India’s free multi-facility home that is being construed near Saha (India).

SEVA Trust Team & Guests at Rural Govt School of village Barundi, Punjab (India)

Naresh Mittal Chairman SEVA Trust UK (India), Shaminder Singh Garcha from Bedfrod who is Coordinator of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Jalandhar districts, Surinder Singh Bisla, Baldev Singh Dhillon, Rachpal Singh Barundi, Harinder Kaur Grewal, Baljinder Singh Grewal, Dilraj Singh Grewal, Ranjeet Singh Gill (Canada), Pakhowal and Barundi school staff members, Principal Harjinder Kaur and SEVA Trust’s members and volunteers also participated.

9 girls of rural village of Pakhowal Govt. Girls High School who had been winners of the National Football (North Zone) Tournament organised by Glass Foundation, were honoured as well as 6 girls from classes 8 to 10. Further 35 children ofvllage Barundi school classes 9 to 12 received educational and support packages.

At the end of the session, the school management thanked the SEVA Trust and the guests and said “SEVA Trust UK has been supporting children of Barundi and surrounding villages for the past 9 years. They provided us two projectors, helped with electric generator, installed a solar power plant at Barundi Primary School, provided security cameras for Pakhowal School and donated 50 high quality tablets during Covid19.

Such support efforts make a real difference and we hope SEVA Trust will continue to support rural schools and children”.