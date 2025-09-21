SEVA Trust UK (India) sends daily use essentials and other aid to flood victims of Punjab (India)
Welcoming this support the Chairman of SHSG Charitable Trust, Swarnjit Singh said that for the last about 25 days, his entire team has been doing relief work with the help of local people in flood relief works. He said that it is our social responsibility in the hour of this crisis to stand shoulder to shoulder with the affected people. It is our endeavour to reach every needy and go to the message of solidarity in the society.
On this occasion, Naresh Mittal, Chairman of the SEVA Trust UK (India), said, “This initiative is an important step towards providing support to flood victims and normalizing their lives. We are working with SHSG and all this aid will be handed over directory to the needy families by our volunteers who are working at the front line. We have arranged daily use items, real juice and medicine worth about Rs. 50 Lakhs for the affected families in collaboration with our co-sponsor Dabur India Limited. This joint effort will not only provide relief for flood affected families, but will also strengthen social solidarity and humanity. I request everyone to show solidarity with the affected families in this hour of crisis and cooperate for rehabilitation.”
Mr Mittal added “I would also like thank our founder of SEVA Trust Mr Charan Kanwal Sekhon MBE and the entire SEVA Trust UK (Bedford Team) for their support towards our ongoing projects in India.”
To support this project and to flag off the aid truck, many dignitaries and SEVA Trust’s senior team members were also present, including Vagish Sharma, Pawan Parashar (Haryana Pradhan), Rimpal Chauhan (former sarpanch), Rahul Mittal, Vikas Mittal, Ankit, Gurmeet Singh, Gurdeep, Ajay, Subham Mittal, Jasbir, Anu, Bansi Lal and Virbhan.