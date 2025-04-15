Search is on for the country’s best social workers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The charity which organises the Social Worker of the Year Awards is on the lookout for outstanding social workers in Bedfordshire who have gone the extra mile to make a positive difference to the lives of individuals in their local community.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2025 is free to enter and members of the public are being encouraged to nominate social workers from Bedford who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work and support.

The prestigious awards have 18 categories which social workers can be nominated for including, ‘Children’s Social Worker of the Year’, ‘Adult Social Worker of the Year’ and ‘Social Work Student of the Year’.

The charity has introduced a new Award, the International Social Work Award for those who can demonstrate a significant impact in the field of social work on a global scale.

Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Social Work Awards charity, said, “We are very pleased nominations for this year's Awards are now open, and we encourage applications from all aspects of Social Work across the country. It is more important than ever that we come together to recognise great practice and great people in the field of social work.

“If you have been supported by a social worker, who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, why not nominate them for an award and help them receive the recognition they deserve.”

The deadline for entries is midnight on Tuesday 27 May 2025. The winners will be announced at the Awards in October, which for the first time will be held in Manchester.

To see the full list of categories, to submit a nomination or for information about sponsoring an award visit www.socialworkawards.com