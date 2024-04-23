Search is on for the country’s best social workers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2024 is free to enter and members of the public are being encouraged to nominate social workers from the East of England who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work and support.

The prestigious awards has 18 categories which social workers can be nominated for including, ‘Children’s Social Worker of the Year’, ‘Adult Social Worker of the Year’ and ‘Social Work Student of the Year’.

There are two new award categories this year. ‘Technology-Enabled Lives and Innovation in Practice Award’ is for those who have sought to improve the lives of people with lived experience through the use of technology.

Gold winners of the 2023 Social Worker of the Year Awards

‘Practitioner-led Research Award’ is open to nominations for social workers and managers who have helped to build a research culture in a relevant social care setting.

Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Social Work Awards charity, said “We are very pleased to share nominations for this year's Awards are now open, and encourage applications from all aspects of Social Work.

“In the current climate, it is more important than ever that we come together to recognise great practice and great people in the field of social work.

“If you have been supported by a social worker, who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, why not nominate them for an award and help them receive the recognition they deserve.”

The deadline for entries is 12pm on Monday 3 June 2024 and the winners will be announced in November at an awards ceremony in London.