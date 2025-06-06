Search for missing 15-year-old Ellie who was last seen in Bedford

Police have issued an image of a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bedford.

Ellie was last seen in Bedford around 7pm last night (5 June).

Ellie is described as 5ft 2in, of slim build, with long red hair, slits in both eyebrows and has both sides of her nose pierced.

She is believed to be wearing blue joggers, a black hoodie and black trainers.

Ellie, was last seen in Bedford last night (June 5)

Anyone who has seen Ellie or has information about where she is should call 101 quoting reference number 403592.

