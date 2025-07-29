School support charity receives £1,500 donation from Bedfordshire homebuilder

Friends of Great Denham, a Parent Teacher Association charity that provides funding to enrich student lives at Great Denham Primary School, has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to assist with its work.

This academic year, the charity has created a more enjoyable school experience for students through many endeavours including school discos, Pancake Day races and a visit from Santa.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The charity received £1,500 from the leading homebuilder which will help fund new playground equipment for students to enjoy for years to come.

Jodie Gibson, Chair at Friends of Great Denham, said: “We were delighted to hear the news that we had been chosen to receive this donation from David Wilson Homes. We rely so heavily on our events and parent contributions, so a donation like this is a massive help.

“The money we raise helps to buy so much that doesn’t fall within the school’s budget, such as new rugs, religious artefacts for classes, coaches for trips, and other supplies for classes.

“The developer’s Community Fund scheme is a great initiative. For David Wilson Homes staff members to nominate specific charities that mean something to them, brings far more meaning to the donations. Supporting smaller charities that work hard for local causes makes a real difference.

“Everyone at Friends of Great Denham would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you. The children are thrilled that we were chosen and can’t wait to play with their brand-new play equipment.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Friends of Great Denham a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

