Royal Mail reminds customers to post early for Christmas with special postmark

Royal Mail is reminding customers to post their Christmas cards early this year with a special postmark. The postmark launches with 16 days until the last posting date for 2nd Class mail and 18 for 1st Class.

The postmark will be applied to stamped mail nationwide from Monday 2 December. It will say ‘Remember to post early for Christmas. royalmail.com/greetings’ and will run until Thursday 19 December.

With Christmas fast approaching, consumers are being reminded to keep an eye out on the last posting dates to ensure their Christmas cards, letters and festive parcels arrive with friends and family in time for the big day.

For 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For, the last recommended posting date is Wednesday 18 December.

For 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48, it’s Friday 20 December.

For Royal Mail Tracked 24 the last recommended posting date is Saturday 21 December and for Special Delivery Guaranteed it’s Monday 23 December.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Mail, said: “We all have a lot on at this time of year and it’s easy to leave posting cards and presents to the last minute. However, the run up to Christmas is by far the busiest time of the year for our posties and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed by not getting their cards and presents in time for the big day, so we are reminding customers to post by the deadlines.”

To ensure Christmas gifts and cards arrive safely, there are a few key things customers should remember - make sure the full address is written clearly on the item of mail, and always include the full postcode. Customers should also ensure that the correct amount of postage has been applied to avoid any delays or extra charges for the recipient.

More information on our Christmas posting is available on the Royal Mail website at www.royalmail.com/greetings.

Beware scams and counterfeit stamps: Royal Mail also wants to remind customers to remain extra vigilant during the festive season. Often at this time of year there is an increase in online scam attempts, as fraudsters look for opportunities to steal money and valuable information from people expecting a delivery. Click here for some helpful tips on how to determine if an email, text message or phone call is from Royal Mail, and how to report anything suspicious.

Royal Mail has launched a stamp scanner to provide extra reassurance to customers who may be unsure about whether a stamp is counterfeit or not. Customers who download the app can use it to check whether it is a known counterfeit, preventing them from inadvertently becoming victims of fraud.