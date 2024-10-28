Round of a-paws for four-legged friends at Wixams care home

Beryl Morris with dachshund puppy dog Hope, who won a place in the Cutest Puppy Category

Animal-loving residents at a Bedford care home proved that anything is paws-ible when they raised cash for two therapy dog charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents at Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, were delighted to host a spectacular dog show and help raise £300, which has been split evenly between Pets as Therapy and Therapy Dog Nationwide.

They held the show as a big thank you to the charities who visit the home every week with their adorable pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elstow Manor resident and dog lover Jean Harlow, aged 93, was a judge on the day – and managed to cuddle up to the cute guests thanks to a handful of treats!

Elstow Manor receptionist Isla with her dog German Shepherd, Mac, Wellbeing coach Oliver Waddington, and Gibson the puppy golden retriever and his owner Lesley Bunker-Nixon

She said: “The dog show went really well, and the organising staff worked really hard to make it such a great time.

“I enjoyed being a judge as I got to be up close and have some personal time with all the entrants.

“Each dog got to know me well as I had brought my own dog treats along for them. Seeing the dachshunds reminded me of having my own prior to coming to Elstow Manor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elstow Manor residents were joined by family members as well as members of the community who entered their dogs in several categories, including a best in show, best behaved, dog that looks most like their owner, best trick(s), best looking, waggiest tail, cutest puppy and of course – golden oldie.

Big-hearted Jean was also joined by two other judges - fellow Elstow Manor residents Anne Poole and Janet Clarke.

Animal lover Anne Poole, aged 90, said: “All the dogs were so well behaved. I have recently grown a love for dogs since my daughter has one of her own.

“And it was great to be able to see my daughter show off her dog Ottie in the different categories. I would like to be part of another dog show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow resident Beryl Morris, aged 98, added: “The dog show was lovely, and it was great to be part of it. I have always had dogs just like my father.”

Pets As Therapy is a national charity which promotes health and wellbeing in the community through the visits of volunteers with their pets, visiting hospitals, hospices, schools and other venues.

Therapy Pets Nationwide is managed by volunteers who also visit venues around the country with their amazing pets used as part of therapy work.